New leak reveals the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ cameo we’re all dying to see

Marvel’s top exec Kevin Feige said a long time ago that Loki will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That was well before any of the MCU Phase 4’s multiverse adventures came to light. At the time, we thought that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) would cameo in the highly anticipated Doctor Strange 2 sequel. But now that we know what happens in Loki and how it ends, it’s clear that the new Loki variant doesn’t have to appear in the movie. Loki already opened up the multiverse, and the Doctor Strange sequel will further explore it. But a new finding indicates this God of Mischief variant will appear in Multiverse of Madness. Before we explain why it makes sense, we’ll remind you that some spoilers might follow below.

The Loki in Loki isn’t our Loki

It’s important to remember is that the Loki we just saw on Disney Plus isn’t the Loki variant we’ve grown to love. He’s a different Loki that we’ve just been introduced to.

The Loki in the primary MCU reality died in Infinity War, circa 2018, many years before the events in Endgame. The Loki in the TV show of the same name is the mischievous villain who stole the Tesseract in an alternate timeline in 2012 and escaped the Avengers during the time heist. His flight was short-lived as the TVA intervened immediately, pruned that reality branch, and enlisted Loki in its army of Nexus cast-outs.

The only way to have the new Loki interact with the Avengers in the main timeline is to somehow bring him to this Earth. And if there’s any MCU movie where it makes sense to see a Loki appear, it’s Doctor Strange 2.

Old Loki and Doctor Strange

We already saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) interact with the old Loki. It happened in Thor: Ragnarok, a movie that preceded Infinity War. Interact is a little too much. Loki had been falling for 30 minutes when he met Strange, and the wizard never really talked to the God of Mischief.

The scene is one of the great moments that made Ragnarok so much fun. The point here is that it would be amazing for Loki to return the favor and cameo in a Doctor Strange movie. Especially since the new Loki is someone who has seen behind the curtain. He knows what Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) helped unleash by killing Kang (Jonathan Majors) in the Loki finale. The new Loki could certainly help Doctor Strange fix the multiverse problems on Earth. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

In early 2020, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors swirled, claiming all sorts of crazy cameos. We knew the movie would be a multiverse film, given the title. That implied Marvel might attempt a few crazy things when it comes to unexpected superhero appearances. Dead Avengers like Iron Man would be fair game. Some rumors said that X-Men like Wolverine and Deadpool could also appear in the film. That was at a time when Marvel was changing directors and still adapting scripts.

The Doctor Strange 2 cameos

But the current Doctor Strange 2 rumors make a lot more sense. That’s because Marvel finished principal shooting long ago, and it’s currently wrapping up reshoots. With that in mind, cameo leaks for Multiverse of Madness would make a lot more sense today than they did in the first half of 2020. It so happens that a report a few days ago said that Loki’s Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson would be two of the surprising cameos in Doctor Strange 2.

Earlier this week, The Cosmic Circus was the first to spot surprising listings on the IMDB page for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As seen below, the movie’s IMDB page says that Wilson, Di Martino, and Hiddleston all have stunt doubles for the film.

As always with IMDB pages, anybody can edit them. So we might be looking at some elaborate trickery here. A few grains of salt are required when taking in this Doctor Strange leak. Then again, the previous report did say that Sylvie and Mobius will appear in the Doctor Strange 2 sequel.

Also of note, it just so happens that Marvel used the same stunt doubles for these actors in Loki. Of course, if someone were to mischievously edit the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness page, they’d use proper stunt performer names to make it seem believable. On the other hand, the stunt information is still on the site right now, even after the Cosmic Circus report. Nobody “fixed” the page to prevent the leak or simply delete any erroneous information.