Doctor Strange 2 CinemaCon preview: Everything from the first 20 minutes just leaked

Next week, MCU fans will be getting ready for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That is if they were lucky enough to score tickets for the Doctor Strange 2 premiere when Marvel opened ticket sales a few weeks ago. But if you don’t mind spoilers, you don’t have to wait that long to find out more details from the movie.

Marvel showed the first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange 2 at CinemaCon 2022, and we know exactly how the film starts. Unsurprisingly, the Doctor Strange 2 preview also confirms the big plot leak we’ve been referencing since last summer. That’s why we’ll warn you that the spoilers below are very real.

If you hate spoilers, you should stop reading now and avoid all Multiverse of Madness chatter for another week.

Those in attendance at CinemaCon got a great introduction to Sam Raimi’s take on Doctor Strange 2. Naturally, the contents of the preview were widely covered online as soon as the preview ended.

Some of them are quite detailed, and that’s how we know the events in the scenes shown at CinemaCon match the big Multiverse of Madness leak.

Also, they contain many of the scenes we’ve seen in the trailer, which indicates that Marvel’s marketing is mostly from the beginning of the movie.

Of the Doctor Strange 2 preview coverage available online, it’s Gizmodo that put up a detailed description of events.

The preview started with a massive action sequence featuring ponytailed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whom we’ve been calling Defender Strange. He’s with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), running and jumping around in a mysterious purple world.

That’s the realm with lots of debris that houses a mysterious book, the Book of the Vishanti.

Doctor Strange 2 CinemaCon preview

A demon chases them, with Strange warning America that they can’t let the devil steal her power. The creature ends up stabbing Strange. The sorcerer then tells America that “the only way” they win is if he kills her and sucks her power out of her.

Despite her protests, it needs to be done in order to protect the multiverse and ensure the beast can’t steal her powers. But the demon stabs Strange again, killing him.

America gets angry, and she conjures a big star-shaped field of power. We’ve seen this shape recently in a Doctor Strange 2 promo. But that scene is from a different moment in the movie. The preview tells us that Defender Strange frees America from the monster’s grasp just as he dies.

That’s how the MCU’s Doctor Strange wakes up, thinking it was all a nightmare. He’s getting ready for Christine Palmer’s wedding. Rachel McAdams’s character is back, and she is marrying someone else.

It’s at the end of the wedding ceremony that the Gargantos fight from the trailer takes place.

Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) battle the one-eyed creature in the street to save America. They defeat the monster, and America informs them of what has happened.

These monsters are chasing her to steal her ability to travel the multiverse. Moreover, she shows the body of Defender Strange to prove she’s telling the truth.

Where’s Wanda?

Strange and Wong realize they have to keep her safe. But America is afraid to trust them, considering that a different Strange just wanted to kill her.

The sorcerers also understand that they’re dealing with witchcraft, not magic. That’s why Strange travels to see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and recruit her. Those are the scenes from the trailers where Doctor Strange tells her about the multiverse threat. And that he needs her Avengers experience.

But before they have the conversation, the Doctor Strange 2 preview also shows the audience what Wanda is doing. We see her at home, making food with her kids.

Only Wanda is dreaming just like Strange was. When she wakes up, she’s all alone at the farm from the trailers.

Strange wants Wanda to go back with him to Kamar-Taj to protect America.

The big plot leak

The scenes in the preview are clearly described in the big plot leak that we keep bringing up when talking about the various clues that Marvel delivers via trailers and TV spots. Or when explaining how Marvel is misleading the audience with the trailer.

The Doctor Strange 2 CinemaCon preview does not reveal to the audience that Wanda is the villain. She is responsible for the monsters who are chasing America. She wants America’s power so that she can find her children in the multiverse.

The plot leak accurately describes Defender Strange and America fighting a monster while chasing a book that will give them a spell to defeat any evil. It tells us that the Strange variant dies and that America will carry his corpse to the primary MCU reality.

The leak also covers Palmer’s wedding, where Strange and Wong are in attendance. And the fight against Gargantos. It even said that Strange will seek Wanda’s help to protect America Chaves.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 preview at CinemaCon confirmed it all, if you were still doubting the leak’s authenticity. You can read it in full at this link to find out how the movie ends.

The one thing we don’t know is exactly how Marvel changed the movie since last November when the leak hit the internet. The plot leak predates all the reshoots, so Marvel might have made several significant changes that didn’t leak.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.