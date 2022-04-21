Doctor Strange 2 ad teases a surprising Spider-Man multiverse connection

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just over three weeks away, which explains the avalanche of ads on TV and social media. Marvel is looking to make the most of this massive crossover movie, and it has already set a record for 2022 presales. One of the wildest Doctor Strange 2 promos yet just dropped in the form of a commercial for an entirely different product, but it contains a brilliant Spider-Man multiverse tease that fans should appreciate.

We’re not going to reveal the surprise right away so as not to spoil any potential cameos. Now’s your chance to avoid spoilers.

Will Spider-Man cameo in Doctor Strange 2?

The cameo rumors surrounding Multiverse of Madness partly explain why Doctor Strange 2 is already so popular with fans. We saw all sorts of leaks detailing exciting cameos for the movie. Some are crazier than others, but everything is fair game for a film that has “multiverse” in the title.

As a result, seeing any Spider-Man variant in Doctor Strange 2 would make sense. After all, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) just messed with the multiverse in No Way Home. The events in Multiverse of Madness will follow the events in the last Spider-Man movie.

However, we have no confirmation that any of the three Spider-Man actors will appear in the sequel. But rumors did say that at least one Spider-Man could appear in Doctor Strange 2. Again, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield can always show up in multiverse stories, now that Sony’s SSU is tied to the MCU. But just because Marvel can use these Spider-Man variants doesn’t mean it’ll do it. Especially if it doesn’t make sense to the story.

The Tide commercial

This brings to the brand new Tide commercial for Doctor Strange 2 that you might have seen earlier this week. And if you did see it, you know there’s no Spider-Man in it. Instead, we have Wong (Benedict Wong) and the Cloak of Levitation clashing over a simple wash cycle.

It’s a hilarious ad reminding us of Wong’s passion for tuna melt, something we learned about the new Sorcerer Supreme in Avengers: Infinity War. While working on some magic, Wong spills some tuna melt on the cloak. It’s unclear why the magical relic is near Wong, but he wants to get rid of the problem right away before Stephen can find out.

The cloak has a mind of its own and won’t just listen to Wong, deciding to escape this unsolicited bath. A brief chase ensues, which ends up with the cloak accidentally flying into a pizza truck. This is where we get another big Easter egg connecting Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man reality to the MCU’s Doctor Strange 2.

The truck the cloak flies into belongs to Joe’s Pizza Parlor. It’s the same pizza joint where Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker worked at. His career was cut short in Spider-Man 2, but he had bigger fish to fry.

The Tide ad isn’t enough to confirm that we’ll get any Spider-Man variant in Doctor Strange 2. But it just shows the kind of freedom the multiverse gives Marvel. After all, these Easter eggs aren’t accidental, even if it’s all just a Tide commercial.

#Wong has to face a new challenge as he needs to find a way to save #DoctorStrange's Levitation cloak from his tuna melt.pic.twitter.com/ux4y2nBGd9 — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) April 19, 2022

