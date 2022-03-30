Deadpool 3 will bring another beloved character to the MCU

If there’s one existing character fans are dying to see in the MCU, it’s Deadpool. Thankfully, we’ve known for years that Deadpool will be meeting the rest of the Avengers eventually. But Marvel never announced any official Deadpool 3 production plans or a release date. But the wheels are already turning, with Shawn Levy signing up to direct the sequel. And now we’re hearing that a beloved recurring character from the first two films is officially part of the Deadpool 3 cast.

Disney confirmed soon after purchasing Fox that Deadpool would exist in the MCU. The character will be the same one we saw in the Fox movies, which was great news for fans of the Merc with a Mouth. That was nearly three years ago, and we have yet to receive any official Deadpool 3 news. Reynolds has teased fans for years about the sequel without disclosing any secrets.

That said, the actor recently said that we’ll soon get some clarity when it comes to this particular MCU production. Then we heard about Shawn Levy’s involvement. He and Reynolds worked on two action-packed movies, Disney’s Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project. A Deadpool 3 partnership seemed inevitable.

But we still have no idea when the film will start shooting or whether any cast members from the previous movies will appear in Deadpool 3. Well, until now, as Reynolds has just confirmed that one of the pivotal characters in the first two parts will appear in the MCU.

The first Deadpool 3 cast details

The Deadpool 3 problem that Marvel needs to fix concerns the hero. The Deadpool we saw so far is part of the Fox universe of Marvel characters. Put differently, it’s part of a different reality than the MCU. Marvel will have to transition the character from Fox to the MCU in the near future. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one way to do it, but Reynolds denied being part of that cast.

That also means Deadpool 3 doesn’t have to bring back other cast members from the first two movies. On the other hand, the MCU might have versions of the Deadpool characters that are different from the original ones.

Whatever path Marvel chooses, we at least know that Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) is returning. That’s Deadpool’s blind and incredibly hilarious roommate. We saw Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and her dynamic with Wade Wilson is incredible.

Thank you, Leslie. See you soon ⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/1nQ9oeN4Wb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 27, 2022

The actress seemed to quietly confirm on Twitter that she will appear in Deadpool 3, which isn’t something we expect from MCU cast members. Interestingly enough, Reynolds delivered what appears to be a clear confirmation that her character will appear in the Deadpool sequel.

That said, we still have no answer for our biggest Deadpool 3 cast question. Does the MCU have a Vanessa (Morena Baccarin)?

With all that in mind, it sure feels like Marvel will soon make some sort of announcement about the future of the MCU beyond 2022. That should include Deadpool 3 details, including the film’s full cast. While you wait, you can relive some of the great Blind Al scenes in the clips above and below:

