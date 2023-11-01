Deadpool 3 plot leak might explain why Wolverine is in the sequel

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) being the co-stars of Deadpool 3 is only possible because Disney purchased Fox several years ago. This allowed Marvel to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU and convince Jackman to reprise his role.

While the Fox universe of Marvel movies evolved separately from the MCU, Marvel plotted the MCU course after Endgame in such a way as to make this particular reunion possible. I’m not just talking about Deadpool meeting Wolverine, but the two being on a collision course with the Avengers. We’re in the Multiverse Saga, opening the door to stories involving different realities.

None of that is a spoiler. It’s really just common sense. That’s the only way to have these characters join the MCU without contorting logic. After all, the Fox universe doesn’t have any Avengers, while the MCU doesn’t have X-Men.

But the reason why this particular variant of Deadpool meets this particular version of Wolverine is a spoiler. And you’d better avoid what follows below if you want to be surprised come premiere day.

On that note, there’s still no telling when Deadpool 3 will hit theaters. It won’t make its early May debut. That much seems certain. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still underway, so it’s impossible to finish the movie anytime soon.

A new report from Deadline said the film is 50% complete and won’t make its May release date. The plan was for Deadpool 3 to resume filing in January. But there’s no telling if that might happen.

While the actors and producers are still ironing out the terms of the deal that will get everyone back to work, the MCU leakers are back with new details about the Deadpool 3 plot. Details that explain how these two mutants meet.

The new Wolverine leaks

Well-known Marvel insider MyTimeToShineHello claims that the TVA is instrumental in Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up. The TVA is reportedly recruiting “Prime” versions of each hero for a multiversal army that would fight the Kangs:

Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit, but he’s not fully on board. That is what the movie is about.

The claim makes very much sense, considering what we’re seeing in Loki season 2. This is a new TVA that wants to protect the Sacred Timeline and all the other realities, even if that means fighting against the Kang of the world.

Reacting to the claim above, another leaker provided more context. Here’s what CanWeGetSomeToast had to say:

To be clear, Deadpool 3 is still very much a Deadpool movie. His antics with Cable’s time machine caught the TVA’s attention, and he became their prisoner. When Deadpool learns out about the TVA’s plan for a multiversal army, it gives him the motivation to escape and try to convince Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to come with him.

Ever since the TVA started appearing in Deadpool 3 rumors, I pointed out that the agency has a very good reason to go after Wade. Deadpool has been messing with time and timelines in Deadpool 2. That must have caught the attention of the TVA.

It all sounds familiar

As for Wade trying to convince Logan to join the army, the claim makes plenty of sense if you’ve been following Deadpool 3 leaks. MyTimeToShineHello said in mid-September that Deadpool will try to find the perfect Wolverine in the multiverse. After seeing numerous variants played by different actors, he’ll conclude that it must be Hugh Jackman.

Separately, a different insider offered similar Deadpool 3 plot details about a month ago. KC Walsh said that Deadpool 3 leads directly to Secret Wars. The TVA is picking heroes to fight the Kangs. Wolverine is chosen from the Fox universe, and he’ll find an imprisoned Deadpool. That’s how they start their adventure.

None of this can be verified at this time. But these insiders seem to be painting the same overall picture for the Deadpool 3 plot. We don’t have a full plot leak, however, which is a great development for Deadpool 3 so far. Remember that most MCU movies in Phase 4 and 5 leaked in full well before their theatrical releases.