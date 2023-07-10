Deadpool 3 first look photo reveals classic Wolverine suit, confirms major leaks

If you were worried Deadpool 3 would ruin the beautiful, tragic ending of Logan, we have good news for you. On Monday, Ryan Reynolds shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself in an updated Deadpool suit and Hugh Jackman in the yellow-and-blue Wolverine suit reminiscent of the character’s original suit from Marvel Comics.

Deadpool 3 is currently in production, and as with every recent Marvel movie and series, leaks and rumors have been flooding the internet from the jump. In fact, just days ago, a set photo of Reynolds in the same suit you see above leaked online.

In fact, the timing of this sneak peek from Reynolds seems to prove that he’s watching for leaks as closely as we are. On Friday, Marvel scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast claimed on Instagram that “Wolverine WILL wear the classic yellow and blue suit in Deadpool 3, mask included.” They added that it would look “similar to his comic suit from the 2003 run of Astonishing X-Men […] but with long sleeves.” It’s clear this leak hit the nail on the head.

Not every leak is on the money, but if there was any hope left that Marvel Studios could still keep a secret, that hope has been dashed. For those of us who prefer to be surprised when we get to the theater to see the latest MCU entry, that’s a bit of a bummer.

On the other hand, this particular reveal has me as excited as I’ve been in ages for a new Marvel movie. This photo suggests that Deadpool is teaming up with a separate Wolverine variant from the one we remember in Fox’s X-Men movies.

Of course, we know that Deadpool will explore those worlds as well, as Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that Jennifer Garner’s Elektra will make an appearance. We’ve also heard that Storm (Halle Berry), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Cyclops (James Marsden), Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Magneto (Ian McKellen) will all return for Deadpool 3.

Given all the star power this movie brings to the table, it’s no wonder that Marvel recently moved it up from September to May 3, 2024. Aside from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel’s been on a bit of a cold streak lately, but Wolverine should heat things up.