Both Wolverine and Deadpool’s suits from Deadpool 3 have leaked

Deadpool 3 has been shooting for a few weeks, and the first set of photos has finally leaked, showing Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) new Deadpool suit. But the even bigger story comes from a trusted leaker who has revealed what the suit Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will wear in the sequel will look like.

If you want to be surprised come May 3rd, 2024, when Deadpool 3 hits theaters, you’ll want to avoid the following spoilers. Then again, the only way to prevent seeing Deadpool’s MCU suit is to avoid all of the trailers, teasers, and posters that will flood the internet next year. Marvel will probably tease the Wolverine suit, too, assuming the leak that follows is real.

What’s new about Deadpool’s new suit

Deadpool 3 will feature the same Merc with a Mouth from Fox’s Deadpool. That’s why it has to be a multiverse movie. That’s the only way the story can let Marvel move the character between different timelines. And there’s no question that the MCU’s main reality is different from Fox’s X-Men reality.

Well, Fox realities, as we’ve seen multiple timelines in the X-Men movies. They were confusing without the MCU’s explanation of time travel. But Deadpool 3 might fix all that.

While the character stays the same, the costume will have at least one big change. If the leaked images in these Instagram posts are real, Wade Wilson will have a brighter suit in Deadpool 3. We’re still looking at the same overall costume for Deadpool, though.

From the black shoulder pads and leather reinforcements to the Deadpool mask. It’s the red that’s really different. It’s meant to pop, apparently, compared to Deadpool’s previous costume. Maybe Wade finally washed all the blood from the previous suit to get to this true red color. He could always explain the different shades of red while talking to the audience in Deadpool 3.

As a reminder, Deadpool uses a red suit to hide all the blood from the injuries he sustains while fighting.

According to The Daily Mirror, the images above were obtained from the Deadpool 3 set in London, UK. The production team has been shooting a car crash accident of some sort. Of course, Deadpool would be involved in a number of car crashes. It’s what we expect from him.

What about Wolverine?

Wolverine wasn’t part of this shoot, not that we have any proof of that. But just as the Deadpool 3 set photos made their way online, a well-known Marvel leaker took to Instagram to share the purported Wolverine suit.

According to CanWeGetSomeToast, we’re finally getting the Wolverine we’ve always wanted in live-action movies.

That is Hugh Jackman wearing the famous yellow and blue suit. Rather than a sleeveless design, Wolverine will have blue sleeves in Deadpool 3, however. Apparently, it looks “fantastic.”

Like I said before, if this leak is accurate, Marvel will want to give fans a taste of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 the first chance it gets. The costume would be a great teaser, allowing Marvel to reveal something about the movie without worrying about hinting at bigger plot details. And, if other reports are accurate, Deadpool 3 will deliver several amazing cameos and links to the Foxverse.

Separately, leaker MyTimeToShineHello teased that we might see Wolverine beyond Deadpool 3.

You forget this isn't the last time we'll see Hugh as Wolverine so he could still get the sleeveless suit https://t.co/UuAaPfU6dd — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 6, 2023

Therefore, we might see Wolverine rock the yellow and blue suit without the sleeves. Rumors do say that Avengers: Secret Wars will be a massive superhero story featuring all sorts of characters from all movies based on Marvel heroes. That includes Sony’s Spider-Man and the X-Men from the Fox universe.

Until we get there, we’ll need to see what happens in Deadpool 3. The movie opens on May 3rd, 2024, assuming Marvel won’t operate any other changes to its release calendar.