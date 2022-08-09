Daredevil’s new MCU suit revealed in She-Hulk promo video

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney Plus on August 18th, and Marvel is in the final stage of promoting the next MCU adventure. The studio just released a new She-Hulk promo video featuring plenty of action and a few exciting cameos, including Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Not only that, but the MCU’s Daredevil has a new suit featuring yellow and red colors rather than the red and black we saw on Netflix. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

The MCU’s Daredevil is different

The Daredevil series that debuted on Netflix is now streaming on Disney Plus, but the events of that series aren’t necessarily canon to the MCU. We heard plenty of rumors that Marvel would reboot the show, and Kevin Feige finally acknowledged it last month. Daredevil: Born Again is an 18-episode series that will premiere on Disney Plus in the spring of 2024.

Charlie Cox’s return to the character is no longer a secret. Matt Murdock was one of the best cameos of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a secret that leaked well before the film’s release. In interviews that followed the film’s premiere, the actor would not confirm what other MCU projects that he might appear in after No Way Home.

But now that the Comic-Con announcement is out, it’s clear that Daredevil is here to stay for quite a while.

This Man Without Fear isn’t precisely the Matt Murdock from the Netflix TV show. The multiverse gives us the easiest explanation for everything. Daredevil can feel familiar because of those Netflix shows. But the MCU variant will not be connected to the events in that show.

Why is Daredevil in She-Hulk?

Just as No Way Home hit theaters last December, we saw reports that Daredevil will appear in She-Hulk. Both Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) are lawyers. And both of them might represent superheroes from time to time. But only She-Hulk will be open about also being a superhero.

That said, we have no idea how Walters and Murdock will meet. She-Hulk plot leaks said the two will face each other in court. And that they might have a relationship. We don’t have more details about that. And the new She-Hulk promo doesn’t give us any information about their relationships.

But Marvel is no longer holding the Daredevil secret back.

The new promo does reveal that the MCU Daredevil will have a slightly different color scheme for his suit. This should serve as another indication that we’re looking at a different Daredevil. The suit has yellow and red, as seen above. You can compare it to the Netflix Daredevil suit seen in the second image.

What’s also very clear from the She-Hulk promo is that Daredevil and She-Hulk will be fighting together or against each other in the TV show. The scene above is actually a continuation of the final scene in the Comic-Con trailer. But Marvel never showed Daredevil’s suit in that one.

You can watch the newest 30-second She-Hulk TV ad, complete with all the other amazing MCU cameos below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.