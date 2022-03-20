All of Marvel’s Netflix shows are still uncensored on Disney Plus

The past month has been a rollercoaster for fans of Marvel’s shows on Netflix. On February 11th, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Netflix would lose Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of Marvel’s shows. Days later, Disney revealed that the Defenders would be joining the Disney Plus library on March 16th. With the shows moving to Disney Plus, some fans were understandably concerned that Disney would not leave them uncensored.

Thankfully, that does not seem to be the case, as IGN discovered shortly after the shows arrived.

Marvel’s Netflix shows uncensored on Disney Plus

On Thursday night, hours after Marvel’s Netflix shows hit Disney Plus, IGN says it conducted “an exhaustive comparison between the various Defenders shows from when they streamed on Netflix to how they appear on Disney Plus.”

After comparing hundreds of episodes across ten different seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and The Defenders, IGN found that Disney did not leave out anything from the Netflix shows. They are completely intact after their move.

Below is a selection of scenes that IGN checked to determine whether or not Disney changed anything. If you haven’t watched these shows, be warned that spoilers for every big Marvel Netflix show follow. Now that we’ve warned you, here are the scenes:

Wilson Fisk smashing the thug’s head with a car door (Daredevil S1 E5)

A man being shot in the face (Daredevil S1 E13)

Daredevil and Elektra’s sex scene (Daredevil S2 E5)

Stick opening Elektra’s wound (Daredevil S2 E8)

Elektra cutting the man’s throat (Daredevil S2 E8)

Jessica Jones’ sex scene with Luke Cage (Jessica Jones S1 E1)

Will’s neck broken (Jessica Jones S2 E2)

Trish’s mom murdered (Jessica Jones S3 E8)

The strip club scene (Luke Cage S1 E1)

Man burned alive (Luke Cage S2 E10)

Bushmaster gouging out a man’s eye out with knife (Luke Cage S2 E1)

Billy and Agent Madani’s sex scene (Punisher S1 E6)

Billy removes bullets from his own body (Punisher S2 E13)

As IGN notes, Disney typically pushes its more mature content to Hulu in the United States. Disney Plus previously only featured content with PG-13 ratings or lower. This presumably opens the door to even more mature content to come in the future.

There was a hint that the shows would arrive on Disney Plus uncensored. In the same press release announcing the release date of Marvel’s Netflix shows on Disney Plus, the company also said that it would be updating the streaming service’s parental controls:

When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.

If you have not opened Disney Plus since Wednesday, go ahead and log in when you get a chance to take care of this new requirement. Also, if you want to keep any young ones from accidentally stumbling upon the TV-MA Netflix shows, you can set up their profiles to ensure the shows won’t appear. Otherwise, you don’t have to change anything.

