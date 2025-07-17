New on Disney+: August 2025

Disney+ has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers. Whether you’re looking for new original shows taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a galaxy far, far away, or classic animated movies and shows from the legendary, everlasting Disney canon, Disney’s streaming service always has you covered.

Marvel movies are going to be relatively few and far between over the next couple of years, but we still have plenty of shows to look forward to. For instance, Eyes of Wakanda debuts this month on Disney+, which is a four-episode anthology series about Wakandan warriors going on dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts.

Speaking of Marvel, there’s also a new Disney Jr. series coming this month called Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. It’s clearly aimed at small children, but the theme song (which we’ve embedded below) was written and performed by none other than blink-182 vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus. Even if you don’t watch the show, listen to the song.

Other highlights in August include The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 3, Limitless: Live Better Now, and two new 24/7 always-on streaming channels.

What’s new on Disney+ in August 2025

Available August 1

Outdoor Adventure Stream | New 24/7 Always-On Stream

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Available August 3

Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

Available August 6

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) | All Episodes Streaming

Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

Available August 7

Project Runway (Season 21) | Episode 3 at 10pm PT

Available August 8

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Available August 10

Traveling with Snow Man | Episode 2

Available August 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Available August 13

Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Available August 14

Project Runway (Season 21) | Episode 4 at 10pm PT

Available August 15

Limitless: Live Better Now | All Episode Streaming

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 | Streaming live at 5pm PT

Available August 17

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Available August 20

Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

Available August 21

Project Runway (Season 21) | Episode 5 at 10pm PT

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Available August 22

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

Available August 25

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite

Princess Stream | New 24/7 Always-On Stream

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

Available August 27

Eyes of Wakanda | All Episodes Streaming

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) | All Six Episodes Streaming

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

Available August 28

Project Runway (Season 21) | Episode 6 at 10pm PT

Hulu and ESPN content on Disney+ in August

Series: Good American Family, Solar Opposites, Shifting Gears, My Name is Earl, The Stolen Girl, Say Nothing, and more

The Proposal, Napoleon Dynamite, Man on Fire, Taken, and more Live Events: Day 1 of the US Open, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 Main Feed of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC, Little League Softball & Baseball World Series Championships, WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever, LALIGA Opening Weekend, T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, UFC 319 Prelims, Bundesliga Opening Weekend, and more

We will be back next month with a list of all of the new shows and movies coming in September, including LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past.