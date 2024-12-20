Daredevil fans won’t like this Avengers: Doomsday rumor

Fans of the Daredevil Netflix TV show have gotten all their come true. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will get his Disney Plus multi-season show, with the first act set to premiere in March.

Also, the story of Daredevil: Born Again continues that of the Netflix series, featuring the same characters rather than variants from the multiverse.

Finally, the best part of having Daredevil in the MCU is that the character gets to interact with plenty of fan-favorite heroes. Matt has been a very good lawyer for Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in No Way Home; he got into a special relationship with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk; and fought Echo (Alaqua Cox). It’s only a matter of time until he interacts with the Avengers.

It so happens that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively. These will be Marvel’s biggest crossovers to date, where plenty of MCU and non-MCU superheroes will be called upon to help the Avengers beat Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). You’d probably need a very good lawyer with special abilities on the Avengers side.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While a Daredevil cameo in the upcoming Avengers movies seems guaranteed, you shouldn’t get too excited. That’s what an insider warns, saying that the Born Again events might factor into all that. Before I explain everything, you should know that big spoilers might follow.

It’s The Cosmic Circus’s Alex Perez dropping Daredevil: Born Again details in a session of questions with fans. Here’s what he had to say about Daredevil’s cameo in Doomsday:

I don’t see Kingpin showing up in this film. Daredevil also has a chance, but given the way the first season ends, it’s going to be weird to cut him from what he’s doing so he can come fight in a Multiversal war, then put him back where he was and somehow pick up from where we left off like nothing happened in between.

That sounds like Marvel won’t be able to bring Daredevil to Doomsday, as it might break the continuity and defy logic. That would still leave room for Daredevil to appear in Secret Wars. This is the Avengers crossover where we expect the largest number of cameos in an MCU movie.

Remember that Doomsday should play much like Infinity War. The Avengers will lose initially. They’ll want to call for more help in Secret Wars. That’s where a Daredevil cameo might make more sense.

I’m only speculating here, but not having Daredevil in an Avengers movie would be a huge missed opportunity for Marvel.

Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Image source: Chuck Zlotnick/Disney

Perez did tease that the Born Again show is very good and that Marvel might extend Daredevil’s story for multiple seasons. Matt would also appear in movies after Secret Wars:

The show is absolutely fantastic. The production team really tried to not only recapture the feel and vibe of the Netflix show, but elevate it to a whole new scale. I can foresee Daredevil: Born Again running for multiple seasons. I know that season 2 is already well into pre-production with production starting soon and there are already ideas being discussed for Daredevil post-Secret Wars not only for a third season but also his future inclusion in films.

Speaking of Avengers movies, MCU continuity, and Born Again seasons, I’ll remind you that the Disney Plus show takes place around five years after the Netflix shows. I explained that the actual timeline would be incredibly important for Daredevil: Born Again, given the Matt Murdock cameos in No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo.

Depending on when the action in the first Born Again season happens, Marvel could always give us a Daredevil cameo in Doomsday.

While we don’t have plot leaks explaining how the first season will happen, Daredevil: Born Again should hit the streaming service sometime in 2026. Again, Doomsday premieres in May 2026. Depending on the timeline links between these two projects within the MCU, we might see Daredevil pop up in Secret Wars.