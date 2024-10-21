Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ release date announced – watch the leaked trailer

When Agatha All Along wraps up in a few weeks, it’ll be the last Disney Plus MCU show of 2024. But the good news is we won’t have to wait too long to get another Marvel adventure on Disney’s streaming service.

It’s actually great news, as Daredevil: Born Again finally has a Disney Plus release date. Born Again will premiere on March 4th, 2025, as announced at New York Comic Con (NYCC). There’s little question that this is the TV show MCU fans are dying to see the most.

If that’s not enough to get you psyched for the near future of the MCU, you should also know that the new Daredevil season will target more mature audiences. That’s according to the show’s main stars, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who play Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively.

Finally, the first trailer for the highly-anticipated show has leaked online, and you can watch it right now.

Warning: Some spoilers will follow below.

The Daredevil Disney Plus release date announcement was a big surprise at NYCC. You might have seen it on social media over the weekend after Marvel confirmed the date.

Interestingly, March 4th, 2025, falls on a Tuesday. The show will run for nine weeks after that early March premiere. As a reminder, Born Again already has two seasons, or parts, each spanning nine episodes.

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official first trailer to accompany this Disney Plus release date reveal, but I imagine one is coming soon. It’s probably the clip that Marvel played at NYCC, which already leaked online.

You can see a version of it at this link, though I don’t expect it to last long. I will say that it shows some of the main characters in the show, including the Punisher (Jon Bernthal). But we all knew Frank Castle would show up.

While we wait for better-quality clips of the action to come to the MCU’s New York City after the events in the original Daredevil Netflix show, Hawkeye, Echo, and even Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, you should know the new series will probably get an R-rating. Well, that’s a TV-MA, considering we’re looking for a TV show.

The teasers came directly from Cox and D’Onofrio. First, Cox told Collider that Daredevil would drop an F-bomb during season 1, which was a surprise for him.

“It is not [in Episode 1], but it was shocking to me [they kept it],” the actor said. “It’s almost under my breath, but you can hear it. I was like, ‘Oh wow. Great!’ Good to know for Season 2.”

More interesting than dropping F-bombs is D’Onofrio’s assurance that the first Daredevil season will match the dark tone of the original Netflix show.

“We’re continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix,” the actor playing the beloved villain said.

“It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way. So, we’re excited about it because of that. As far as I’m concerned, the biggest question that I get asked the most is, is it gonna be dark like the original series? And the answer to that is a definite yes. It is dark. It is crazy. We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney Plus.”

With that in mind, March 4th can’t come soon enough. And I can’t help but wonder how the Disney Plus show connects to the Netflix one. Regarding Netflix’s Daredevil, it’s available for streaming on Disney Plus right now if you need to catch up.