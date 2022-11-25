Chris Hemsworth wants to reinvent Thor in his next Marvel movie

After Thor: Love and Thunder, we’re left wondering what’s next for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the MCU. Despite the movie’s ending, Thor’s story isn’t over. In recent interviews, Chris Hemsworth addressed the character, saying that he’d like to give the character a true send-off. He also talked about Thor’s future and said he’d like a reinvention of the character.

That’s not enough to confirm that Thor 5 is in the works. Or that Thor will necessarily appear in the next Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. But it sure looks like the actor is willing to continue playing the character. Some Marvel spoilers might follow below, especially if you haven’t seen all the Phase 4 movies and shows.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth said that he’s open to playing his iconic superhero character “if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do” with Thor in the MCU.

But the actor also added that he feels “we’d probably have to close the book f I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that.”

“I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans,” he warned. “You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Taika Waititi) in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2.

Chris Hemsworth on Thor’s future

This brings us to Chris Hemsworth’s interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Thor and Marvel inevitably came up, as Horowitz asked the MCU star what would happen to the character after Taika Waititi departed from the franchise. Would Thor go back to dramatic?

Hemsworth explained that he appreciated his different experiences playing Thor and that it’s all about reinventing the character.

“You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar,” the actor said. “Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes.”

Hemsworth cautioned that he doesn’t know whether Marvel will call him back for more Thor action. But he explained that changing Thor keeps him invested in the role.

“It keeps me invested. I’ve said this before, but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I’m doing,” Hemsworth said. “I don’t know if I’m even invited back. But if I was, I think I would have to be a drastically different version in tone, and everything, just for my own sanity. […] Thor lost his mind on that last one, he’s got to figure it out now.”

You can watch all Thor movies on Disney Plus right now. That’s also where you’ll find the four Avengers movies featuring Chris Hemsworth’s character. As for the actor’s latest interview, you can watch it in full below: