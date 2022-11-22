Chris Hemsworth teases a possible end to Thor’s MCU story

Thor: Love and Thunder is Hemsworth’s fourth Thor movie, which is one more than most original Avengers got. Thor’s arc feels incomplete, however. And there might be more Thor appearances for the actor in the coming years. For example, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are Avengers movies, and Hemsworth has been in all of them so far.

But the actor said in a recent interview that Thor’s story should probably come to an end. The discussion followed a recent personal discovery for Hemsworth. He found that he has two copies of a gene associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer’s. After that finding, the actor said he’s considering some life changes and he may take a break from acting.

Things aren’t as bad as they sound, and Hemsworth hasn’t been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, something he made clear in his interview with Vanity Fair.

The test for the gene APOE4 was part of National Geographic’s Limitless series that’s streaming on Disney Plus. The actor discovered he inherited the gene from his mother and father in episode 5.

Chris Hemsworth and Alzheimer’s

“My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment,” Hemsworth said. “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.”

A surprised and excited Thor (Chris Hemsworth) foolishly believes he can get Mjolnir back.

At the same time, the show “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” the Thor 4 actor said.

“And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” Hemsworth continued. “Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

The Avengers topic came up, as Thor has been a big part of Hemsworth’s career. The actor said that he doesn’t know if there will be more Thor in the future. “I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.”

He also acknowledged that Love and Thunder promised more Thor for future MCU adventures. And Hemsworth is open to the idea.

Will Chris Hemsworth play Thor again?

“Yeah, I think they always [promise,]” the actor said. “Look, I’m completely open to it if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.”

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) exploring retirement in first Love and Thunder trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

But Hemsworth also acknowledged that Thor needs a conclusion in the MCU, like the ones Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth said about a conclusion for Thor. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?”

The answer to the question “who knows?” is obvious: Kevin Feige knows. But we’ll have to wait a while and see whether or not there’s a Thor 5 in Hemsworth’s future. Or if Avengers 5 or Avengers 6 will bring a conclusion to Thor’s arc.

Vanity Fair’s full interview with Chris Hemsworth warrants a full read, as it covers many aspects of the actor’s life. Hemsworth fans can check it out at this link.

