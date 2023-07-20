Catch Pokemon while you dream with the new Pokemon Sleep app

Not enough time in the day to catch enough critters in Pokemon Go? Well, have I got the app for you. This week, Pokemon Sleep launched in the US on iOS and Android. The sleep-tracking app gamifies sleep by rewarding you for being well-rested with a growing collection of Pokemon that gather while you snooze. The better you sleep, the more Pokemon you encounter.

After downloading the app and setting up your account, you’ll meet Professor Neroli, who is researching the sleeping habits of Pokemon. Neroli believes that Snorlax have a mysterious power that can put other Pokemon to sleep, so he built a device called the Sleep Synchronizer to amplify their power. Your job is to help Neroli study the sleep styles of the Pokemon that gather on the island. As you do, you’ll fill up your Sleep Style Dex.

Once he’s done explaining the rules, you’ll set a target bedtime. Get to bed by that time in order to earn some extra points. When you get in bed, be sure to plug in your phone, place it on your mattress next to your pillow, leave the screen on and flip it face down. You can set an alarm, turn on relaxing sounds, and end your sleep session at any time. Note that the session has to last for at least 90 minutes in order for the app to track it.

If you want a visual demonstration, here’s a helpful YouTube video:

In addition to tracking the amount of time you slept, Pokemon Sleep will record any sounds you made in your sleep and tell you what your sleep type was for that night. Depending on your sleep type, different Pokemon will gather. There are even Shiny Pokemon!

If you’re interested, Pokemon Sleep is free to download on the App Store and on Google Play.