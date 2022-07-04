Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain unveiled in new leak

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, marking the final MCU movie of the year. With Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on Friday, we should expect Marvel to release the first Black Panther 2 teaser trailer soon. But until then, we do have a significant development concerning the movie from the merchandising side of the MCU business. After a teaser of the Black Panther 2 antagonist from a few weeks ago, the Wakanda Forever villain has leaked in full.

Mind you, the leak below confirms the villain’s identity, and it’s a big spoiler. We’d expect Marvel to show off the villain in the trailers. But if you want to avoid spoilers at all costs, now is the time to look away.

Wakanda Forever will be an emotionally charged Marvel movie that will have to deal with Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate passing. The actor died a few years ago before starting work on the Black Panther sequel. Marvel had to rewrite the script, promising fans that T’Challa won’t be recast.

As a result, Wakanda Forever will have to answer a few big questions. What happened to T’Challa off-screen? Who will inherit the Black Panther mantle?

But the Wakanda Forever main villain will also be part of that story. And will probably serve the story, as the new Black Panther will need some sort of antagonists to deal with.

Who is the main Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever villain?

We’ve heard for months that Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in the MCU, starting with Wakanda Forever. Then, we got the following image a few weeks ago:

It’s a blurry photo that seems to show the Namor costume. But you can’t tell that Huerta is playing the Wakanda Forever villain by looking at it.

Fast-forward to early July, and we have new Black Panther 2 images showing the villain.

And it so happens that it’s a version of the blurry image from mid-May. This time around, we can see that it’s Huerta playing Namor. That’s assuming this Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merchandising image is accurate. The image also gives us a look at Namor’s costume.

But Redditors surfaced another version of the image above, which shows the Black Panther 2 villain rocking the Aztec headdress that goes with the rest of his costume.

As always with leaks, there’s no way to verify these images. But it sure looks like the Wakanda Forever villain is Namor. And that Tenoch Huerta plays him.

As we approach the Wakanda Forever release, we should see plenty of merchandising in stores, especially toys. And they’ll have to feature Namor.

