Black Knight is the biggest non-English Netflix series in the world right now

One of the biggest Netflix series in the world right now transports viewers to a dystopian version of the South Korean capital of Seoul — a metropolis presented in the new K-drama Black Knight as a harsh wasteland reeling from the effects of air pollution.

Written and directed by Cho Ui-seok, Black Knight’s is a world in which deliverymen known as “knights” run the gauntlet of dangers outside to deliver parcels of oxygen and other necessities to the people who need them. Which is to say, Black Knight is very much in line with the kind of Netflix K-dramas that depict dark, future wastelands ravaged by everything from climate change to runaway technology — and which often turn out to be some of the most engrossing stuff on the streaming giant (see JUNG_E for another recent title along these same lines).

Based on the latest weekly Top 10 data from Netflix, meanwhile, Black Knight has also earned a particularly notable distinction for itself: It’s currently the most-watched non-English Netflix TV series at the moment (for the 7-day period that ended on May 21). Moreover, it earned enough viewing time from Netflix subscribers around the world that it would be #3 on the English language Netflix TV series list — behind only Queen Charlotte and XO, Kitty.

Black Knight has actually been the #1 non-English Netflix series for two weeks in a row now, following the May 12 debut of the 6-episode series. Its performance this week is even more noteworthy, because the show managed to slightly improve its Week 1 performance by racking up more than 35 million hours viewed around the world (compared to a little over 31 million hours last week).

Cutting-edge visuals and pulse-pounding action scenes make Black Knight a must-watch if you’re a fan of Netflix’s growing library of Korean content — specifically, of dark titles like My Name, The Silent Sea, and of course, Squid Game.