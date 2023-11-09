Avatar, Arcane, and all of Netflix’s Geeked Week announcements today

All week, Netflix has been building up to an avalanche of announcements, and on Thursday, fans finally got what they’ve been waiting for. During its Thursday Showcase for Geeked Week, Netflix shared trailers for a number of highly anticipated shows and movies, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sweet Home 2, and Ultraman: Rising. We also learned more about The Umbrella Academy season 4 and Arcane season 2, both coming in 2024.

In case you missed the Geeked Week showcase, here are all of the biggest announcements:

Arcane season 2

Three years after the first season blew audiences away, the incredible animated series Arcane will return in November 2024. The first season followed sisters Jinx (Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) as they found themselves on opposite sides of a war between the city of Piltover and the oppressed denizens of the undercity Zaun.

The Umbrella Academy season 4

In a featurette for The Umbrella Academy, cast member Emmy Raver-Lampman says the fourth and final season is “really, really packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to” and introduces “unbelievable new characters and villains that are super exciting.” It will premiere on Netflix at some point in 2024.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk walks us through some of the ins and outs of the reality competition series based on his show. Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on November 22, 2023, and will air new episodes weekly.

Sweet Home season 2

Speaking of K-dramas, Sweet Home is back for its second season on December 1, 2023.

My Daemon

“My Daemon is an all-new anime born from a collaboration between writer Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi) and a spirited animation studio in Thailand,” Netflix explains. “In Earth’s near future, a kindhearted boy named Kento and a Daemon child called Anna set out on a grand adventure together in hopes of saving Kento’s mother.”

Ultraman: Rising

“When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he’s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe,” says Netflix. This movie is directed by Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, who worked together on Kubo and the Two Strings.

Leo

The upcoming animated feature Leo stars Adam Sandler as a lizard and Bill Burr as a turtle. You can watch it starting on November 21, but in the meantime, Netflix shared this hilarious clip of Leo trying and failing to make his escape.

Orion and the Dark

After leaving me dazed and confused with the inexplicable I’m Thinking of Ending Things in 2020, Charlie Kaufman is now… helping to adapt a cute children’s book called Orion and the Dark. It’s a new animated movie from DreamWorks, and it looks really good!

Avatar: The Last Airbender

At long last, Netflix has given us our first look at its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. You may remember that the creators of the animated series were once attached to this project before leaving over creative differences, but maybe it’ll still work.

We’ll be back with more news from Geeked Week in the coming days.