Apple TV+ show ‘Silo’ renewed for third and fourth seasons

A few weeks after the premiere of the second season of Silo, Apple announced its star studded show has been renewed for third and fourth seasons. With that, the streaming will tell the complete story of the book series with the same name created by Hugh Howey.

Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, “Silo” season two is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and new episodes premiere every Friday through January 17, 2025.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost. “With the final two chapters of ‘Silo,’ we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Apple says that since its first season debut, Silo has captivated audiences worldwide earning praises as “genuinely brilliant,” “immensely satisfying” and “one of the best sci-fi TV shows today.” The series has garnered acclaim for its “dynamically charged characters,” its “atmospheric world-building element,” Rebecca Ferguson’s “earth-shattering” performance and newcomer Steve Zahn’s “performance of a lifetime.”

Created by Emmy Award-nominated screenwriter Yost, who also serves as showrunner, Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson, Silo season two stars Tim Robbins, Common, series newcomer Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

BGR will let you know once the renewed seasons of Silo are available, or when we learn more about them.