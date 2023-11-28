Click to Skip Ad
Home Entertainment Apps & Software

Apple reveals top podcasts and books of 2023

By
Published Nov 28th, 2023 8:28AM EST
Apple Top Books and Podcasts of 2023
Image: Apple Inc.

After announcing Taylor Swift as Apple Music Artist of the Year and the App Store Awards finalists, Cupertino has now announced the top podcasts and books of 2023. The new charts are available in the Browse tab through the end of the year and include the top podcasts overall, the top new shows that debuted this year, the most followed shows, the most shared shows and episodes, and the top free and subscriber channels.

These are the most popular podcasts of 2023 in the US:

Top Shows

  1. Crime Junkie
  2. The Daily
  3. Dateline NBC
  4. SmartLess
  5. This American Life

Top New Shows

  1. Scamanda
  2. The Retrievals
  3. The Deck Investigates
  4. Murder & Magnolias
  5. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Most Followed Shows

  1. Huberman Lab
  2. SmartLess
  3. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
  4. Scamanda
  5. The Mel Robbins Podcast

Most Shared Shows

  1. Scamanda
  2. Sold a Story
  3. The Retrievals
  4. Huberman Lab
  5. SmartLess

Most Shared Episodes

  1. Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health”
  2. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Julia Gets Wise with Jane Fonda”
  3. The Daily: “The Fight Over Phonics”
  4. Hidden Brain: “The Paradox of Pleasure”
  5. Sold a Story: “The Problem”

Top Free Channels

  1. iHeartPodcasts
  2. audiochuck
  3. The New York Times
  4. Dear Media
  5. Serial Productions

Top Subscriber Channels

  1. Wondery
  2. Dateline NBC
  3. Pushkin
  4. iHeart True Crime
  5. Lemonada
apple podcasts appImage source: Apple

For those purchasing books on the Apple Books app, Cupertino has also shared the most popular pickups. With Year in Review, users can view personalized reading highlights about the books and audiobooks they enjoyed in 2023, including their total time spent reading, the longest book or audiobook they read, the series they completed, their most-read author and genre, and their highest-rated book — all presented in a simple and engaging experience with visuals that are easy to share.

Year in Review is available on iPhone and iPad within the Read Now tab under Top Picks to users with at least three titles marked as finished. That said, these are the most popular books of 2023:

Top Nonfiction Books of 2023

  1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
  2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
  3. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
  4. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford
  5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Books of 2023

  1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
  3. Happy Place by Emily Henry
  4. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
  5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Top Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2023

  1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
  2. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
  3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford
  4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin
  5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Audiobooks of 2023

  1. Only the Dead by Jack Carr
  2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
  4. Happy Place by Emily Henry
  5. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
