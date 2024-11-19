Apple reveals most popular podcasts of 2024

It’s that time of the year, which means Apple has just revealed the most popular podcasts of 2024. The charts are localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions.
The 2024 charts are available in the Browse tab through the end of the year and include the top podcasts overall, the top new shows that debuted this year, the most followed ones, the most shared episodes, and more.
Listeners in over 15 markets can also explore Apple’s favorite shows, a curated collection of standard narrative and episodic series that resonated this year. On December 3, Apple Podcasts will reveal the Show of the Year.
Below, you can find the most popular podcasts of 2024 in the US:
Top Apple Podcasts shows of 2024
- The Daily
- Crime Junkie
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Dateline NBC
- SmartLess
Top New Shows
- The Tucker Carlson Show
- Three
- Mortal Sin
- Drowning Creek
- The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke
Top Series
- Serial
- Up and Vanished
- Three
- The Bakersfield Three
- CounterClock
Top Episodes
- Crime Junkie: “SERIAL KILLER: The Alphabet Murders Part 1”
- The Joe Rogan Experience: “#2219 – Donald Trump”
- The Daily: “Harris Baits Trump: Inside Their Fiery Debate”
- Dateline NBC: “Dangerous Secret”
- The Bakersfield Three: “Episode 1: Fight Like a Mother”
Most Shared Shows
- Huberman Lab
- Scamanda
- Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- The Daily
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Most Shared Episodes
- The Tucker Carlson Show: “Calley & Casey Means: The Truth About Ozempic, the Pill, and How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick”
- The Mel Robbins Podcast: “The #1 Menopause Doctor: How to Lose Belly Fat, Sleep Better, & Stop Suffering Now”
- The Daily: “The Year of Taylor Swift”
- Huberman Lab: “Dr. Stacy Sims: Female-Specific Exercise & Nutrition for Health, Performance & Longevity”
- The Joe Rogan Experience: “#2219 – Donald Trump”
Most Followed Shows
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
- Huberman Lab
- Call Her Daddy
- The Tucker Carlson Show
Top Subscriber Shows
- Apple News+ Narrated
- Morbid
- Dateline NBC
- The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke
- Dr. Death
Top Channels
- Wondery
- iHeartPodcasts
- The New York Times
- audiochuck
- SiriusXM Podcasts
These are Apple Podcasts’ most popular shows of 2024. Keep checking BGR for Apple’s future highlights on Apple Music, Apple Books, and more.