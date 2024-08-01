App developers are complaining about major issues with Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade developers continue to complain about issues with Apple’s gaming platform. Introduced five years ago, it seems Cupertino still doesn’t know the service’s point while keeping developers in the dark about payment, tech support, and more.

According to MobileGamer (via GamesIndustry), several Apple Arcade developers discussed their unhappiness with the service. Among the complaints, MobileGamer’s sources said some studios have to wait up to six months to get paid, and the Apple Arcade team doesn’t respond to routine emails, taking weeks or months.

A general complaint is the Apple Arcade and tech support teams’ lack of understanding of the platform. One developer said: “Half the Apple team won’t turn up [for a meeting], and when they do, they have no idea what’s going on and can’t answer our questions.”

Developers also have issues making games for Apple Vision Pro, as engineers can ” not offer any insights” into how the product’s hardware or software works.

While one source described working with Apple as an “abusive relationship,” there are some benefits. In the first years of Apple Arcade, studios got great deals. One said the agreement helped cover the “whole development budget.”

Nowadays, getting a deal with the platform is harder, and the company doesn’t pay as much. However, the advances, in terms of payment, “were fantastic. They were off the charts compared to what we’re used to being paid. And you got royalties on top of that.”

Still, issues exist, and developers say that even if Apple pays well, sometimes they bury your game in the platform if similar titles are released later. That generates a mixed feeling of getting your money but not having people play what you worked hard to create.

While Apple has consistently released a few games every month, it seems the company hasn’t found the key to success with the service as it did with Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Apple Arcade is available as a standalone subscription or part of the Apple One bundle.