Andrew Garfield’s latest Spider-Man 4 denial actually sounds believable

It’s 2025, and Spider-Man 4 is still unofficial despite repeated confirmations that the sequel is in the works. Most recently, Tom Holland and Amy Pascal confirmed that the next installment in the MCU Spider-Man story is coming soon. The actor went as far as saying the film will start shooting this summer, though the claims seem no longer valid.

More recent reports said the film’s release date will be delayed at least to Christmas 2026 from the earlier July 2026 timeframe. But the premiere might slip to early 2027 if Sony and Marvel are indeed reworking the entire Spider-Man 4 script.

If that’s the case, Andrew Garfield’s most recent denial that he won’t reprise his Peter Parker role for Spider-Man 4 makes the most sense. You see, he denied his involvement in Spider-Man 4 before. This time, the actor might be telling the truth, though nobody would blame you if you didn’t believe him. Some Spider-Man 4 spoilers will follow below.

Before the No Way Home premiere, Andrew Garfield was one of the unexpected stars of the unofficial Spider-Man 4 promo tour. We had several leaks that showed him and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man costumes on the No Way Home set, yet he had to keep lying about his involvement in the movie.

It turns out Garfield had an important role in the film, one I absolutely loved. He and Maguire didn’t only get minor cameos; their Peter Parker variants turned out to have bigger roles in the story, supporting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

I thought Garfield stole the show in No Way Home, and I’m not the only one. Soon after No Way Home, there were stories about Garfield returning to his Spider-Man role for a separate SSU movie. Ryan Reynolds recently praised Garfield for his role in No Way Home, saying his Spider-Man variant stole the show.

Also, rumors kept saying Garfield and Maguire would appear as Spider-Man variants in Avengers: Secret Wars. That rumor still resurfaces, and it makes plenty of sense, given that Marvel will want as many superheroes from the multiverse to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

Given all that love for Garfield’s Spider-Man, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him appear in Spider-Man 4. That makes even more sense, especially when you factor in Sony’s desire to make the sequel as big as No Way Home. Reports in the past few months have said that Sony wants a big multiverse story for Spider-Man 4, with Garfield and Maguire returning.

The more recent rumors claimed that Marvel’s Kevin Feige didn’t like the story for Spider-Man 4, and that’s why Sony is making changes to it, if not rewriting it entirely. It’s unclear whether the draft Feige might not have approved had Garfield in it. But regardless of how the story looked, a rewrite could change everything.

This brings us to Garfield’s most recent denial about a Spider-Man 4 role. The actor talked to GQ Magazine, and that’s where his Marvel role came up:

So [Garfield] is being more selective [about his roles]. No, he hasn’t already signed up for Spider-Man 4, as many reports have already suggested. “I’m gonna disappoint you,” he says. “Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on,” referring to that time when he had to deny in several interviews that he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’d do another big franchise if it was the right thing, sure. “If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point, and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

As you can see, Garfield leaves room for a potential return. As a big fan of his Spider-Man in No Way Home, I do want to see Garfield again. I’d want a new Amazing Spider-Man adventure over a Garfield cameo in Spider-Man 4. And I also expect his Spidey to show up in Secret Wars.

The last thing I want to do is see Garfield and Maguire in Spider-Man 4 involved in a way that doesn’t make common sense. And this is where I remind you again that Sony can’t make good Spider-Man-based live-action movies on its own.

You can read GQ’s entire interview with Garfield at this link.