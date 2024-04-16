Andor season 2 update: ‘We’re finishing the second half,’ says creator

It’s been about a year and a half since the first season of Andor concluded, but the long wait for season 2 is finally coming to an end. In an interview at the Writers Guild of America Awards over the weekend, creator Tony Gilroy confirmed that the cast and crew are wrapping up the second season and also talked about how important the Star Wars show has been to him.

“I’ve been on Andor for five years now,” Tony Gilroy told the Writers Guild of America on Sunday. “We’re finishing the second half. I’ve had a lot of fun over the years, but I don’t know whether I’ve ever done anything as important as these 24 hours of storytelling we’re doing now.”

Tony Gilroy just received the WGAE’s Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement. The #WritersGuildAward is presented to a WGAE member in honor of their body of work as a writer in motion pictures or television – describing Tony’s resume as deserving is an understatement 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sVtwwiOMJQ — Writers Guild of America East (@WGAEast) April 15, 2024

Those 24 hours of storytelling that Gilroy is referring to are the 24 hour-long episodes of Andor. We’ve known from the get-go that Andor would consist of two 12-episode seasons. The second season will cover a much longer span than the first, with the finale bringing us up to speed with the opening moments of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In previous interviews, Gilroy revealed that Andor season 2 would be broken up into four blocks of three episodes each. The second season will pick up one year after the season 1 finale, then the next block will jump forward another year, and so on. The final block will be the last five days before Rogue One, ending with Cassian heading to Kafrene.

Andor season 2 was initially set to premiere on Disney+ earlier in 2024, but the dual Hollywood strikes impacted the production schedule. At the moment, the second season still does not have a release date, but in a recent interview with Total Film, Stellan Skarsgård (Luthen Rael) said it would “probably be out towards the end of the year or early next.”