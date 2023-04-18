AMC is adding an ad-supported tier to its AMC Plus streaming service

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you enjoy AMC Plus but want to save a few bucks, the company is going to give you the option to pay less for an ad-supported plan.

In a blog post, the company announced an ad-supported tier for AMC Plus, its streaming service. AMC Networks, which runs AMC Plus, says the ad-supported tier will be available to subscribers by October but would not provide an exact launch date. The company also did not reveal what the monthly price of the new tier will be.

Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks, said in a statement that “this is a big moment for AMC Networks and for our advertising partners, because it not only creates a fully-ad supported distribution ecosystem, it also allows advertisers to buy our shows, genres and franchises in a much more comprehensive and impactful way.”

“With our new series content, library titles and other targeted streaming platforms that are all bundled into AMC+, partners can move beyond individual shows and even series and choose to ‘own’ whole genres and franchises, and drive messaging to target audiences no matter what they are watching or where. We’ve never been able to offer this level of sweeping yet highly focused reach before in such an effective and comprehensive way.”

The bundled version of AMC Plus currently costs $8.99 per month and, in addition to content from AMC, includes access to Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited, and Sundance Now. According to AMC, the ad-supported tier of AMC Plus will also include access to all of these services.

AMC is the latest to bring an ad-supported tier to its streaming service. Such tiers already exist with most of the other popular streaming services. The announcement comes the week after Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that it really is merging HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one new streaming service called Max.