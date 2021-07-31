All these Netflix movies and shows are leaving in August, so it’s your last chance to stream them

August is right around the corner and Netflix has announced its official release schedule for next month. Needless to say, we’ve spent plenty of time over the past week covering the new releases in store for subscribers next month. A whopping 56 different Netflix originals are set to debut over the course of August 2021. From Cooking With Paris and The Kissing Booth 3 to the hotly anticipated premiere of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, there’s plenty to look forward to. New Netflix movies in August are also looking bright, with 57 new films set to be added to Netflix next month.

You should definitely check out the full Netflix August 2021 release schedule. Our coverage includes links to all the different titles so you can set reminders and add them to your Netflix queue. Of course, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. There are indeed plenty of new additions on the way next month, but there are also plenty of titles set to leave Netflix’s content catalog in August.

Netflix movies leaving in August

Along with all the new additions coming each month, Netflix also announces departures. Sure, Netflix originals are the focus in the media and they’re often the most hyped content among viewers. But content licensed from third-party studios is still huge on Netflix, too. As a matter of fact, at the time of this writing, six of the top 10 titles on Netflix were licensed from other studios.

In August 2021, plenty of movies and shows are set to depart from Netflix’s content catalog. In terms of titles you might want to catch before they’re gone, there are likely more movies than TV shows that call into the can’t miss category. Examples include Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and The Angry Birds Movie 2. Also, the criminally underrated film Stranger than Fiction is set to leave Netflix on August 30th. It stars Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. It’s a wonderfully original film that’s well-written and well-acted. If you haven’t already seen it, definitely catch it before it’s gone. And if you have seen it, you’ll surely want to rewatch it while you still can.

The full list of Netflix movies and shows leaving in August follows below.

Full schedule of departures

Leaving August 1st

American Assassin

Leaving August 4th

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving August 7th

The Promise

Leaving August 9th

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel: Season 2

Nightcrawler

Leaving August 12th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving August 14th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 15th

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving August 20th

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving August 22nd

1BR

Leaving August 26th

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving August 27th

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving August 29th

Strange but True

Leaving August 30th

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

