Netflix movies August 2021: Here are all 57 new movies coming next month

Zach Epstein
July 23rd, 2021 at 9:49 AM
By
Netflix Movies August 2021

We showed you the full Netflix releases list for August 2021. Then, we narrowed things down to just the new Netflix original movies and shows coming next month. Now, it’s time to focus on all the new movies coming to Netflix in August 2021. After all, movies are a huge part of the reason so many people subscribe to Netflix. And next month, Netflix has plenty of exciting new movies in store for subscribers.

The action starts immediately on Sunday, August 1st when Netflix plans to release a whopping 26 different movies. And that’s just one day! There’s plenty more to come next month, and we’re going to cover it all right here.

New Netflix movies: August 2021

There are definitely some gems coming in that big movie dump on August first. Inception, Pineapple Express, Catch Me If You Can, and My Girl are just just a few examples. And let’s not forget Ferris Bueller’s Day Off! All those movies have one thing in common, however. They’re older movies from third-party studios. Netflix is saving all of its new original movies and documentaries for later in the month. And trust us when we tell you that there are some hotly anticipated releases in store.

Scroll down for the full calendar of Netflix movie releases in August 2021.

Streaming August 1st

  • Beethoven
  • Beethoven’s 2nd
  • Beowulf
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Darwin’s Game
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Five Feet Apart
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
  • Inception
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Losers
  • The Machinist
  • Magnolia
  • Major Payne
  • My Girl
  • My Girl 2
  • The Net
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • Pineapple Express
  • Poms
  • Seabiscuit
  • Space Cowboys
  • Team America: World Police

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 8th

  • Quartet

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 16th

  • Walk of Shame

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 18th

Streaming August 19th

  • Like Crazy

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 25th

  • Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The November Man
  • The Old Ways
  • Rainbow High: Part 2
  • Really Love
  • The River Runner
  • The Water Man

Streaming August 27th

Streaming August 28th

Streaming August 31st

Zach Epstein

Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.

