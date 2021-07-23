Netflix movies August 2021: Here are all 57 new movies coming next month

We showed you the full Netflix releases list for August 2021. Then, we narrowed things down to just the new Netflix original movies and shows coming next month. Now, it’s time to focus on all the new movies coming to Netflix in August 2021. After all, movies are a huge part of the reason so many people subscribe to Netflix. And next month, Netflix has plenty of exciting new movies in store for subscribers.
New Netflix movies: August 2021
There are definitely some gems coming in that big movie dump on August first. Inception, Pineapple Express, Catch Me If You Can, and My Girl are just just a few examples. And let’s not forget Ferris Bueller’s Day Off! All those movies have one thing in common, however. They’re older movies from third-party studios. Netflix is saving all of its new original movies and documentaries for later in the month. And trust us when we tell you that there are some hotly anticipated releases in store.
Scroll down for the full calendar of Netflix movie releases in August 2021.
Streaming August 1st
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin’s Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
Streaming August 3rd
- Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 4th
- Aftermath
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 6th
Streaming August 8th
- Quartet
Streaming August 10th
Streaming August 11th
- The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
- La diosa del asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 13th
- Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 16th
- Walk of Shame
Streaming August 17th
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 18th
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 19th
- Like Crazy
Streaming August 20th
- Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 24th
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 25th
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The November Man
- The Old Ways
- Rainbow High: Part 2
- Really Love
- The River Runner
- The Water Man
Streaming August 27th
- He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 28th
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 31st
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY