Netflix movies August 2021: Here are all 57 new movies coming next month

We showed you the full Netflix releases list for August 2021. Then, we narrowed things down to just the new Netflix original movies and shows coming next month. Now, it’s time to focus on all the new movies coming to Netflix in August 2021. After all, movies are a huge part of the reason so many people subscribe to Netflix. And next month, Netflix has plenty of exciting new movies in store for subscribers.

The action starts immediately on Sunday, August 1st when Netflix plans to release a whopping 26 different movies. And that’s just one day! There’s plenty more to come next month, and we’re going to cover it all right here.

New Netflix movies: August 2021

There are definitely some gems coming in that big movie dump on August first. Inception, Pineapple Express, Catch Me If You Can, and My Girl are just just a few examples. And let’s not forget Ferris Bueller’s Day Off! All those movies have one thing in common, however. They’re older movies from third-party studios. Netflix is saving all of its new original movies and documentaries for later in the month. And trust us when we tell you that there are some hotly anticipated releases in store.

Scroll down for the full calendar of Netflix movie releases in August 2021.

Streaming August 1st

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Aftermath

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 6th

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 8th

Quartet

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 13th

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 16th

Walk of Shame

Streaming August 17th

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 18th

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 19th

Like Crazy

Streaming August 20th

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 24th

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 25th

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The November Man

The Old Ways

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

The Water Man

Streaming August 27th

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 28th

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 31st

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

