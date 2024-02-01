All the biggest new video game releases of February 2024

As we patiently await more news about the Switch 2, we’ll have to settle for yet another month full of exciting new video game releases. Nearly four years after Square Enix released the first part of its Final Fantasy VII remake, we are getting part two in February, bringing even more of Gaia to life on PS5. We are also getting a few other notable remakes (Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Persona 3 Reload) and the long-awaited debut of Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones.

Best new video games of February 2024

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload launches in February 2024. Image source: Atlus

Release date : February 2

: February 2 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Persona is now one of the biggest RPG franchises on the planet, but its rise to popularity began with the launch of Persona 3 in 2006. In 2024, it is finally getting a modern remake with updated graphics and gameplay. Persona 3 Reload, similar to its sequels, combines a life sim with a turn-based action RPG as a group of students go to class, do their homework, and form relationships while simultaneously battling the forces of evil to save the world.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 launches in February 2024. Image source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Release date : February 8

: February 8 Systems: PS5, PC

Helldivers was a unique and entertaining top-down cooperative shooter that was released for the PS4 in 2015, and it’s getting a surprise sequel in 2024. But the wait was worth it, as Arrowhead Game Studios is bringing the action to life in 3D this time around as you join up with friends to hunt down aliens attacking your home planet of Super Earth.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming to Switch in February 2024. Image source: Nintendo

Release date : February 16

: February 16 Systems: Switch

This is a busy year for remakes and remasters, especially on the Switch. The latest from Nintendo is Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which was a 2004 puzzle platformer for the GBA. There are some new levels and better graphics, but it looks like the same game.

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is launching in February 2024. Image source: Ubisoft

Release date : February 16

: February 16 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

I vividly remember Ubisoft announcing this epic action-adventure pirate game at E3 2017. Seven years later, the game still isn’t out, but barring any last-second delays, we’ll finally see what the team has been up to for so long on February 16. You can sail the open ocean, customize your pirate ship, and do battle with NPCs and real players in tactical sea warfare.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hits PS5 in February 2024. Image source: Square Enix

Release date : February 29

: February 29 Systems: PS5

A direct sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, this is the second part of Square Enix’s retelling of one of its most crucial and beloved games. As excited as fans are to explore more of the planet with modern graphics, they also want to see what other major changes are coming to the story after the huge shifts in the first chapter of the remake.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable new video games in February:

February 1 : Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4, PC)

: Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4, PC) February 2 : Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (PC)

: Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (PC) February 6 : Foamstars (PS5, PS4)

: Foamstars (PS5, PS4) February 13 : Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Dragon Quest Builders (PC) | Islands of Insight (PC) | Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (PC) | Ultros (PS5, PS4, PC)

: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Dragon Quest Builders (PC) | Islands of Insight (PC) | Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (PC) | Ultros (PS5, PS4, PC) February 14 : Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

: Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) February 15 : PlateUp! (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

: PlateUp! (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) February 20 : Madison (PS VR2) | qomp2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

: Madison (PS VR2) | qomp2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) February 21 : Last Epoch (PC) | Slave Zero X (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (PC)

: Last Epoch (PC) | Slave Zero X (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (PC) February 22 : Nightingale (PC) | Open Roads (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Pacific Drive (PS5, PC) | Sons of the Forest (PC)

: Nightingale (PC) | Open Roads (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Pacific Drive (PS5, PC) | Sons of the Forest (PC) February 27 : Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery of Serpentcoil Island (Switch)

: Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) February 28: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

We’ll be back next month with all of the new video games in March 2024, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Rise of the Rōnin.