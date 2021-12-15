All the best Spider-Man: No Way Home scenes were posted online in a massive leak

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters this week, with some countries releasing the highly anticipated MCU movie as soon as Wednesday. Most markets will kick off early screenings on Thursday, before Friday’s official release date. That’s when you’ll finally know whether or not the big No Way Home spoiler that everyone knows about is accurate. And you’ll understand how the new Spider-Man movie ends as well as what it means for the MCU. But if you can’t wait and don’t mind massive spoilers, you can watch some of the best No Way Home scenes right now, as they’ve been posted online in a huge leak.

Before we get into it, we’ll remind you of our spoiler-free Spider-Man: No Way Home review. That’s the No Way Home recap you should be reading if you want to avoid spoilers. Also, you’ll want to stay off social media for a few days until you get to see the movie.

This is your last chance to avoid the major leaks that follow. The next clip starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon asking fans not to spoil the movie is the last thing you’ll see before the big spoilers.

NO SPOILERS. 🚫 Don’t be that person.



If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today!



Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday! pic.twitter.com/6ZXTob7wSr — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 13, 2021

The big Spider-Man spoilers

Before we look at the leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home scenes that found their way online, we’ll remind you how it all started.

Since early this year, we’ve been talking about one thing and one thing alone when it comes to the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie. No Way Home is a multiverse adventure featuring three Spider-Man variants: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

This is the big secret that everybody already knows going into the No Way Home premiere.

The massive leaks we saw since August proved that Maguire and Garfield are back as Spider-Man variants. Aside from the Holland-Maguire-Garfield trio, we’ve had two other meaningful No Way Home cameos that kept popping up in rumors. Venom (Tom Hardy) seems obvious considering what Sony did with the Venom sequel. The other is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil — Marvel recently confirmed the actor will bring his character to the MCU.

Finally, we saw an incredibly detailed No Way Home plot leak from China a few days ago that some Marvel insiders confirmed. And we got the audio for the film’s post-credits scenes, including the Doctor Strange 2 strange video, just the other day.

Those who have followed the No Way Home spoilers closely won’t be surprised to see the new scenes that leaked on social media late on Tuesday.

Image source: Sony

The leaked No Way Home scenes

Before we begin, I’ll tell you that we won’t offer you any still images or actual videos from the leaked No Way Home scenes in this post. What you see in here are images from the No Way Home trailers, TV ads, and full scenes that Sony and Marvel released online since late August.

That’s because the leaked collection of No Way Home scenes is simply too big. There are so many clips and they confirm many of the spoilers we’ve discussed in the past few months.

Yes, the three Spider-Man variants appear in the movie. And it’s just incredible to see these three generations of Peter Parkers interact. The post-credits leaks are also real, including the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer.

Yes, the cameos are who you expect. And yes, there’s tragedy and darkness in the movie.

You’ll experience all of that in full when you go to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters in the coming days. But if you don’t mind shaky videos featuring all of No Way Home’s key scenes, then you’ll find them all online.

Some of the clips are better than others. And sometimes the language is Russian rather than English. But at the end of the day, it’s all there.

The scenes confirm the leaks we saw over the summer are real. And they’ll show you exactly how Sony and Marvel messed with the trailers to keep the other Spider-Men out of the public eye.

Image source: Sony and Marvel

Where to find them online

To get started, you’ll want to visit this No Way Home leaks subreddit. Once you’re there, start scrolling to see everything. There are dozens of leaked scenes and they cover almost everything.

A redditor collected all the No Way Home scenes that leaked online in a single place with descriptions. That way, you can easily move between them. This is the link you need.

We saw something similar for Avengers: Endgame. But two years ago, only tiny bits and pieces of the key scenes leaked online ahead of the premiere. The No Way Home scenes at the links above reveal everything.

Sony and Marvel will probably try to remove all this content. But now that they’re online, you’ll still be able to find the leaked scenes in other places. You just have to know what to search for.