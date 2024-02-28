A24 is on a roll lately. I just watched Talk to Me for the first time and, after seeing that, I’ve been hoping to see something else incredibly strange come out from the company. This next film is exactly the kind of strange thing I’ve been looking for.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for I Saw The TV Glow, a new film from Jane Schoenbrun. The film, which follows a teenager’s whose reality begins to crack after watching a mysterious late-night TV show, will premiere in theaters on May 3rd.

You can check out the official trailer for I Saw The TV Glow below:

What is I Saw The TV Glow about?

I Saw The TV Glow follows Owen, a teenager who is “just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.” The film stars Justice Smith, Brigitte Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, and Danielle Deadwyler. It is directed by Jane Schoenbrun, best known for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

As soon as I saw the trailer for this film, I was reminded of the game Oxenfree. Between the idea old school frequencies and a killer soundtrack, it’s right up my alley as someone who loved both the first and second game. If you watch the trailer and want something to get hyped on while you’re waiting for the movie to come out, I can’t recommend Oxenfree enough. I’m probably going to replay both now.

If you’ve never heard of Oxenfree, you can check out the trailer below. It’s even on Netflix Games so, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can play both on your phone or tablet!

A24 has a lot coming out soon. The studio recently released the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, a new film from director Rose Glass that stars Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian and tells the story of a woman who falls for a bodybuilder and the drama that unfolds when they get more involved with her criminal family. It also unveiled the trailer for Tuesday, a new drama written and directed by Daina O. Pusić that stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a mother who comes face to face with Death — but Death comes in the form of a talking bird. Alex Garland’s Civil War is also set to premiere in theaters in April.

I Saw The TV Glow will premiere in theaters on May 3rd.