A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix

Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.

Fans of the series — which stars Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, who’s part of an ancient order of demon fighters — were no doubt excited to get a bit of a tease about Season 2, which Netflix shared on Tuesday, October 11, in the form of a series of images that you can check out below. There’s no word on an official release date for the new season, however, at least not as of the time of this writing. But rest assured, Netflix promises, it’s coming “sooner than you may think.”

Warrior Nun Season 2 — coming soon on Netflix

Here’s what Netflix says by way of a summary about what’s coming (soon) in Season 2 of Warrior Nun: “Ava and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.”

Warrior Nun fans, the new episodes are incredible and there is plenty coming your way (sooner than you may think…) For now, here's an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2! pic.twitter.com/dVqUVBsZ4e — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2022

The show, from creator Simon Barry, currently enjoys a 68% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes — and a 75% audience score on the site, which is current as of the time of this writing. The cast also includes Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Emilio Sakraya, and Sylvia De Fanti.

Also adding to fans’ excitement: On October 6, Barry tweeted “7 days … #WarriorNun,” which could be an indication that a release date is coming (checks notes) two days from now.

What’s also exciting is that, by all indications, the team behind Warrior Nun went into the second season loaded for bear, with tons of ideas about where to take the story next. Said Barry in an interview with Inverse: “When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So we created a folder thinking, hey, if we’re lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas.”

