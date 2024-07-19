A Donald Trump docuseries is coming soon, courtesy of one of his biggest supporters

When President Trump was shot by an assassin over the weekend, a cameraman was just a few feet away from the former president. Also present for that campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 was Justin Wells, the longtime producer for one of Trump’s most influential supporters: Tucker Carlson, the former top-rated Fox News host who now has a video series on X/Twitter that’s also available via his subscription-based website.

The men were on hand that day, because Carlson is working on what’s been described as a “fly-on-the-wall” docuseries about the Trump campaign, a project for which Carlson and Wells reportedly secured Trump’s approval after an in-person pitch at Mar-a-Lago. The resulting series — according to The New York Times, which first reported the news — is set to be released sometime before the November election on the Tucker Carlson Network, the broadcaster’s nascent streaming platform.

A section of Carlson’s website branded as “Tucker Carlson Films” teases that “full-length films and docuseries” are coming soon, which will presumably include the Trump series.

A few points worth noting about the series: Carlson is a full-throated backer of Trump, which is to say that “behind-the-scenes” doesn’t exactly mean the series will be no-holds-barred. At the same time, Carlson’s post-Fox projects like this one — and others, including his recent sitdown with Vladimir Putin — frequently make news, garnering headlines and coverage from across the media spectrum.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If nothing else, the fact that Carlson’s docuseries crew apparently captured footage from Trump’s near-assassination will be enough to draw widespread attention to the docuseries all by itself.

In the meantime, it’s not the only streaming title will a connection to the former president, who accepted the GOP nomination for president Thursday night. In addition to Carlson’s upcoming series, there’s also Netflix’s docuseries Trump: An American Dream. Also on Netflix, the streamer’s 2020 adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy, the memoir of Trump’s 2024 running mate J.D. Vance, is enjoying a resurgence of interest and viewership at the moment.