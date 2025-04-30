7 new Netflix movies to add to your watch list in May 2025

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

If you are in the market for recent, award-winning movies, Netflix has you covered in May. Past Lives is one of the best melancholy romances of the last few years, and DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot is sure to make a splash when it joins the library this month.

Best Netflix movies coming in May 2025

Mid90s (May 1)

In his feature directorial debut, Jonah Hill drew from his own childhood in the coming-of-age film Mid90s, which follows 13-year-old Stevie, who escapes his abusive family by immersing himself in Los Angeles ’90s skate culture.

Past Lives (May 1)

Celine Song’s 2023 semi-autobiographical romantic drama is about two childhood friends who seemed destined for one another, but never found the right time to start a relationship. You will likely either despise this one or be deeply moved by it.

Heart Eyes (May 8)

After making a name for himself with horror comedies Scare Me and Werewolves Within, former CollegeHumor staff member Josh Ruben took a swing with his funny romantic slasher flick Heart Eyes. The movie revolves around a serial killer known as “Heart Eyes” who has killed numerous couples around the US on Valentine’s Day.

Nonnas (May 9)

Nonnas is a Netflix original movie based on the real life of Joe Scaravella, the owner of Staten Island restaurant Enoteca Maria. Scaravella is known for inviting grandmothers (or “nonnas” in Italian) to work at his restaurant as chefs. Vince Vaughn will play Scaravella in the movie, and he’s joined in the cast by Susan Sarandon, Linda Cardellini, and more.

Smile (May 14)

Another feature directorial debut, Smile is a horror movie written and directed by Parker Finn. It stars Sosie Bacon as a therapist who witnesses a patient’s suicide and then becomes haunted by strange visions, all of which seem to involve people smiling.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23)

After launching the trilogy of Fear Street movies in 2021, Netflix is reviving the franchise in May with a standalone entry about candidates for Prom Queen at Shadyside High vanishing without a trace. Fear Street: Prom Queen stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston.

The Wild Robot (May 24)

Over the past few years, DreamWorks has surprised us with some of the best animated movies from any studio, and one of them is coming to Netflix this month. If you haven’t seen it, The Wild Robot is a pure delight, following a robot who crash-lands on an island and befriends a group of animals while learning the ways of the wild.