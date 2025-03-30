6 new Netflix movies to add to your watch list in April 2025

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

The trickle of Netflix originals continues this month, with just one blockbuster release in the form of Havoc, starring Tom Hardy. We’re also intrigued by Bullet Train Explosion, from the director of Shin Godzilla. There are some exciting licensed additions dropping in April as well, such as The Croods and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Best Netflix movies coming in March 2025

The Croods (April 1)

DreamWorks has alternated between hits and misses over the years, but the adventure comedy film about a family of Neanderthals surviving in the prehistoric world was certainly a hit. That was due at least in part to its incredible voice cast, which includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman.

The Place Beyond the Pines (April 1)

The Place Beyond the Pines is a crime drama about three separate stories: One about a stunt rider (Ryan Gosling) who turns to crime to support his family, one about a police officer (Bradley Cooper) who stands up against his corrupt police department, and one about two troubled teens (Emory Cohen and Dane DeHaan) fifteen years later.

The Hating Game (April 9)

Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell star in The Hating Game, a 2021 romantic comedy based on Sally Thorne’s novel of the same name. The story follows two incompatible coworkers who are forced to work together after their publishing companies merge.

Baby Mama (April 16)

Early on in the run of 30 Rock and shortly before Parks and Recreation started airing, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler teamed up for the 2008 rom-com Baby Mama. Fey stars as successful single businesswoman Kate Holbrook, who is struggling to get pregnant, while Poehler plays Angie Ostrowski, the immature surrogate mother of Kate’s future child.

Directed by Shinji Higuchi (Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman), Bullet Train Explosion is an upcoming Japanese action thriller film about a train that will explode if it slows down below 100 km/h. It’s a remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train, which would go on to inspire Speed.

“After a drug deal gone wrong,” reads Netflix’s logline for Havoc, “a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unravelling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.”