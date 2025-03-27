6 movies worth watching before they leave Netflix in April 2025

There have been some hot new releases on Netflix in recent weeks, from Adolescence and The Residence to Wolf King and Revelations, but as the month comes to a close, Netflix subscribers have to come to terms with losing a few dozen blockbuster movies. It’s a real bloodbath in April as well, with several highly-rated movies being removed.

Some of the big names leaving the streaming service in April include the animated classic How to Train Your Dragon, 2022’s Scream reboot, and No Hard Feelings.

Best Netflix movies leaving in April 2025

After stepping away from Ant-Man in 2015, writer-director Edgar Wright moved on to an action thriller about a getaway driver called Baby (Ansel Elgort) trying to escape with his girlfriend (Lily James) and leave his life of crime behind. The cast is now something of a mixed bag, given the personal lives of some of the actors, but it’s a thrilling original story.

Loosely based on the books of the same name, How to Train Your Dragon is a 2010 animated fantasy film from DreamWorks about a young Viking named Hiccup who ends up befriending a Night Fury dragon he was meant to kill. Not only is the story incredibly emotional, but the score is among the best of any movie from the 2010s.

Following Wes Craven’s death in 2015, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett picked up the mantle and brought the Scream franchise back to life. The fifth Scream entry takes place 25 years after the original and follows a new Ghostface and his victims.

Directed and co-written by John Krasinski (The Office), A Quiet Place introduced us to a family on the run from aliens with incredibly sensitive hearing that invaded Earth. In the second movie, also directed by Krasinski, the family has to leave home and venture out into the world, where they discover even more dangerous threats.

Nicolas Cage typically appears to play a caricature of himself, but in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, it’s intentional. After failing to book a few roles, the “fictional” Nicolas Cage gets desperate and accepts an offer of $1 million to travel to Majorca to meet billionaire playboy Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal) for his birthday. Along the way, Cage gets recruited by the CIA to bust Gutiérrez, who they believe is behind the kidnapping of María Delgado.

In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays 32-year-old Uber driver and bartender Maddie Baxter, who is facing bankruptcy after failing to pay property taxes. Desperate for money, she responds to an odd Craigslist post requesting a woman to date and have sex with their 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).

