6 new Netflix movies you need to add to your watch list in November

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

The year is coming to an end, but Netflix is sending off 2024 with a bang. There are some gems coming to the streaming service in November, including future Oscar contender Emilia Pérez, a rom-com about a snowman who comes to life as a sexy hunk, and Brendan Fraser’s Academy Award-winning performance in The Whale.

Best Netflix movies coming in November 2024

Darren Aronfosky’s 2022 psychological drama The Whale drew some criticism for its portrayal of obesity, but it also helped revive Brendan Fraser’s career. Fraser had trouble finding work after a very successful stretch throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, but when he reemerged as the morbidly obese English teacher Charlie in The Whale, he reminded everyone why he had been such a star. The movie also features Sadie Sink and Hong Chau.

We don’t get nearly as many action comedies as we used to, which is why The Lost City needs to be on your watch list this month. The movie stars Sandra Bullock as romance novelist Loretta Sage and Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison, the cover model for her books. The two are on the run from Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a crazed billionaire who wants her to find the ancient burial chamber described in one of Sage’s books.

Among the most anticipated Netflix originals of 2024, Emilia Pérez is a musical crime comedy (yes, you read that right) based on Jacques Audiard’s opera of the same name. Zoe Saldaña stars as Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer in Mexico who receives a lucrative offer to help a cartel leader vanish and undergo gender-affirming surgery to transition into a woman.

Netflix has been giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money in recent years with its sappy, romantic holiday movies, and 2024 is no different. Hot Frosty is precisely what it sounds like—a widow encounters a magical snowman who comes to life as an athletic, attractive man. The cast includes frequent Hallmark Channel original star Lacey Chabert as well as Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, Joe Lo Truglio, Craig Robinson, and Chrishell Stause.

An adaptation of the August Wilson play of the same name, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family and their family heirloom—a piano decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. The all-star cast features Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Finally, if you’re looking for something to watch with the kids, look no further than Spellbound. Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale), this animated feature is about a young girl who goes on an adventure to save her parents after a spell transforms them into giant, rampaging monsters. This is the first movie Jenson has directed since 2009’s Post Grad.