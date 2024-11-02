10 of Hallmark’s best Christmas movies are now streaming on Netflix

We’re just hours removed from trick-or-treating and Halloween costume parties, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix from moving full speed ahead to Christmas. On November 1st, Netflix kicked off the holiday season by adding 10 of Hallmark Channel’s most popular 2023 holiday movies to its streaming service. You can find them all on Netflix’s new holiday hub.
Here are all 10 of the Hallmark Channel movies, including a short description of each:
- A Biltmore Christmas: Hired for the remake of a beloved Christmas film, a jaded screenwriter visits its legendary shooting location and embarks on a journey through time.
- A Merry Scottish Christmas: At their mom’s request, two estranged siblings agree to spend the holidays at a famous Scottish Castle, where Highland dancing and a family secret await.
- A Heidelberg Holiday: An opportunity to sell her handmade ornaments at a famous Christmas market sends an artisan on a journey to discover her past — and maybe her future.
- Christmas Island: A storm strands a pilot and her private clients in a small Canadian town. But while waiting for takeoff, she finds herself taken with the magical place.
- Christmas on Cherry Lane: Three couples experience seismic life changes around the holidays, woven together by the home they each live in across 50 years.
- Christmas with a Kiss: Unlucky in love, a social media ambassador visits her parents during their small-town Christmas festival and soon finds herself torn between two suitors.
- Miracle in Bethlehem, PA: Stranded in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Christmas Eve, Mary Ann and her adopted baby find shelter with a kind stranger, leading to unexpected romance.
- Christmas in Notting Hill: A British footballer who’s used to the benefits of his fame gets thrown for a loop when he falls for an American teacher who doesn’t know who he is.
- Haul Out the Holly: After a breakup, an editor returns to her Christmas-obsessed town and begrudgingly joins the rigidly planned festivities run by her childhood best friend.
- Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up: Evergreen Lane prepares for another joyful Christmas, but when a family of festive influencers moves in, they unpack some not-so-friendly competition.
Some people love the light, holiday-themed rom-coms, and others can’t stand them. Either way, it’s always genuinely impressive how many of them Hallmark can pump out every year. And now you don’t even need cable to watch a bunch of 2023’s best.
It’s also worth noting that Hallmark recently launched its own streaming service — Hallmark+ — for $8 per month. Most of the titles above also appear to be streaming on Hallmark+, along with dozens of others, so Hallmark fanatics might want to consider a subscription.