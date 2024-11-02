10 of Hallmark’s best Christmas movies are now streaming on Netflix

We’re just hours removed from trick-or-treating and Halloween costume parties, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix from moving full speed ahead to Christmas. On November 1st, Netflix kicked off the holiday season by adding 10 of Hallmark Channel’s most popular 2023 holiday movies to its streaming service. You can find them all on Netflix’s new holiday hub.

Here are all 10 of the Hallmark Channel movies, including a short description of each:

Hallmark Channel movies now on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

Some people love the light, holiday-themed rom-coms, and others can’t stand them. Either way, it’s always genuinely impressive how many of them Hallmark can pump out every year. And now you don’t even need cable to watch a bunch of 2023’s best.

It’s also worth noting that Hallmark recently launched its own streaming service — Hallmark+ — for $8 per month. Most of the titles above also appear to be streaming on Hallmark+, along with dozens of others, so Hallmark fanatics might want to consider a subscription.