5 Netflix original shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we thought we’d drill down on the returning shows.

There’s always something new to watch on Netflix, so between seasons, there’s a chance you’ll forget a show exists altogether. That’s why we wanted to highlight the shows that Netflix has yet to cancel, and this week, that list includes the British dating show Too Hot to Handle, an anime about time travelers, and the final season of Cobra Kai.

Netflix shows returning this week

This Polish crime comedy series is about three older women who go into hiding after their latest heist. According to Netflix, the second season will force the gang out of hiding when one of their sons gets on the bad side of a dangerous gangster. If you saw June Squibb kicking ass in the new movie Thelma, this sounds like the perfect Netflix show to pair it with.

Just two months after the first season premiered, T・P BON is back for season 2. Based on the 1978 manga of the same name, this anime follows a young student named Bon, a new member of the Time Patrol. The Time Patrol travels through history, saving people “who died unfortunate deaths that don’t significantly alter the course of history.”

Cobra Kai is (slowly) coming to an end. The Karate Kid spinoff series returns for a sixth and final season in July, but we’re only getting the first five episodes this month. The next five will drop on November 28, and the final five will arrive in 2025. This season, our heroes “must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

After losing his parents in a car accident, Cha Hyun-su moves into an apartment complex known as Green Home. He and the other residents of Green Home end up having to fight for their lives when people start transforming into monsters. But as a human-monster hybrid, Cha Hyun-su is powerful enough to protect them. The third and final season of Sweet Home will bring the saga of the monsterization apocalypse to an end.

Finally, one of Netflix’s most ridiculous reality shows is back with ten more attractive singles who are forbidden from having any sexual contact. Every contestant starts off with the chance to take home a $100,000 grand prize, but every time they break the rules, their prize is diminished. Will they smooch, or will they walk away six figures richer?