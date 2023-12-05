While many Hollywood productions are still in flux following a tumultuous year full of strikes and delays, nothing can stop the Marvel and Star Wars universes. To that point, Disney confirmed in a press release on Monday that five new Marvel and Star Wars shows are coming to Disney+ in 2024. Even if your patience with these cinematic universes has grown thin, all five projects have the potential to break the mold and offer something new.

New Marvel shows coming in 2024

Echo (Jan. 10, 2024)

Echo has become more than just a spinoff of the Disney+ Hawkeye series. It’s the first TV series under the Marvel Spotlight banner, which are projects focusing on “street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity.” It is also the first Marvel Studios series with a TV-MA rating and the first Marvel Disney+ show to roll out every episode at once. Plus, it will probably help set up Daredevil: Born Again, which is arguably Marvel’s most anticipated series.

“The series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown,” reads the synopsis from Disney’s press release. “She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

X-Men ’97 (Early 2024)

X-Men ’97 is coming to Disney+ in 2024. Image source: Marvel Studios

X-Men: The Animated Series is one of the most iconic Marvel shows of all time. Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you probably know the opening theme. Well, X-Men ’97 is going to pick up right where the original series left off. Professor X, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Rogue, Storm, Gambit, Magneto, and more mutants will return for further adventures set in the same timeline. The series has also already been renewed for a second season.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Fall 2024)

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WANDAVISION. Image source: Marvel Studios

Kathryn Hahn returns as the evil witch Agatha Harkness from WandaVision in her own spinoff series on Disney+. Marvel has yet to share any details about the series, but we know that Hahn will be joined by Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn in her return to the beleaguered city of Westview.

New Star Wars shows coming in 2024

The Acolyte (2024)

The Acolyte is coming to Disney+ in 2024. Image source: Lucasfilm

Disney describes The Acolyte as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” This series from creator Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) takes place years before the prequel trilogy and follows a former Padawan and her Jedi Master as they reunite to investigate a series of crimes. Finally, a Star Wars series that isn’t set in the Skywalker timeline!

Skeleton Crew (2024)

Skeleton Crew, from creator Jon Watts, is coming in 2023. Image source: Lucasfilm

Finally, the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew “tells the story of four kids who find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home.” Unlike The Acolyte, this series will take place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, but it’s not clear how much crossover there will be between the series, if any.

There’s a good chance these won’t be the only Marvel and Star Wars shows to arrive in 2024. After all, we know that The Mandalorian season 4 is in the works, but it might not be ready by the end of the year. We also expect to see The Bad Batch season 3 and Tales of the Jedi season 2 in 2024. Andor season 2 is likely being pushed to 2025 after the strikes.

As for Marvel, we’re still waiting for news on Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. It’s entirely possible that all of these shows are being moved to 2025 and beyond, but we will have to wait and see.