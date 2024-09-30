4 Netflix original shows coming back with new seasons this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

The big hitter this week is obviously Heartstopper, the coming-of-age rom-com series starring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring. We are also getting an all-new season of Love is Blind, in case you’re looking for more reality TV after The Circle ends.

Returning Netflix shows (9/29 – 10/5)

Chef’s Table, which premiered in 2015, is one of Netflix’s longest-running series of all time. In addition to six full volumes, the show has also spawned a few spinoffs, the latest of which is all about noodles. This season “celebrates the cultural significance and culinary artistry of noodles, offering a deep dive into both traditional and innovative techniques.”

Love is Blind is a reality show in which a group of singles talk to each other, form connections, and decide whether or not to get engaged before they ever see each other in person. This new season features 29 singles in Washington, DC looking for love, including two sisters for the first time. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as the show’s co-hosts.

Ever since Netflix revived Unsolved Mysteries in 2020, the streamer has been pumping out new episodes regularly. The latest four-episode volume arrives on October 2, including one episode covering the mysteries of Roswell’s 1947 military balloon crash.

The second season of Heartstopper ended with Nick and Charlie ready to finally say three very important words to one another, but season 3 begins with Charlie’s sister Tori (Jenny Walser) in her bedroom. What’s wrong with a little anticipation?