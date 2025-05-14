The best iOS 19 feature might not be a feature at all

Apple will preview iOS 19 in less than a month. While rumors suggest the company is preparing an ecosystem-wide revamp for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS language, plus new AI changes, the feature I’m most excited about in iOS 19 is fewer bugs.

I mean, if Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is correct, Cupertino has finally paid attention to users and realized that the level of bugs its systems currently have is unacceptable.

In a report about a battery-saving Apple Intelligence function, the journalist says Apple is also pushing its engineers to deliver a less glitchy experience. He writes: “Besides the AI additions and interface changes, Apple is pushing engineers to ensure that this year’s releases are more functional and less glitchy. Past upgrades were criticized for bugs and features that sometimes didn’t work properly.”

While it doesn’t mean we’ll get an iOS 19 beta 1 free of bugs, it could mean that by beta 3, when the company usually releases a public testing version, we might have a more polished system. The official iOS 19 release should also be smoother. Since Apple is planning this design revamp, you’d expect more bugs than usual, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year.

This isn’t the first time Bloomberg has said Apple reported that Apple is focused on fixing bugs. At the end of 2023, during the early development of iOS 18, the company allegedly paused creating new features to focus on bug fixes. But almost a year since iOS 18 was introduced, the system seems to be getting worse.

I currently have two issues with iOS 18.5: one with the Photos app not syncing content properly, and another with Apple Music, which created several different albums from the same album. While there aren’t proper fixes for these issues yet, I hope iOS 19’s best feature will be a less buggy update.