All the Marvel TV news from Disney’s 2025 Upfront presentation

Disney hosted its 2025 Upfront presentation on Tuesday to promote all of the upcoming shows and streaming services on the docket. It was a lengthy presentation, capped by a very raunchy roast from Jimmy Kimmel, but we wanted to dig in and discuss the news that Marvel Television was willing to share during its segment of the event.
There wasn’t much news, as we know virtually everything in the pipeline for Marvel on Disney+, but there were a few surprises from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Television news at Disney Upfront 2025
Jessica Jones returns in Daredevil: Born Again season 2
First, Charlie Cox took the stage to promote Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is currently in production and set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026. Cox revealed that, at long last, Daredevil will don the iconic black costume with two interlocking Ds.
Cox also introduced Krysten Ritter, who will reprise her role as the super-powered investigator Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. There had long been rumors that Marvel was looking to reunite the Defenders, and this is the first step.
Wonder Man looks unlike anything in the MCU
Marvel Television has a busy slate ahead, but I’m more intrigued by Wonder Man than basically any other project. Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery (last seen in Shang-Chi) in Wonder Man, came out on stage to introduce the new trailer for the live-action series, in which Slattery tries to help superpowered actor and stuntman Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) navigate Hollywood’s dark underbelly.
Everything Marvel has in the works for Disney+
Finally, Marvel Television shared a sizzle reel of everything it has cooking for Disney+, including Ironheart, which is set to premiere on June 24th. We have hardly seen anything from the series until today, but Marvel says the full-length trailer is dropping tomorrow.
Here’s a full list of the titles that popped up in the sizzle reel on Tuesday:
- Ironheart
- Eyes of Wakanda
- Wonder Man
- Daredevil: Born Again season 2
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2
- X-Men ’97 season 2
- Marvel Zombies
- Vision
To that last bullet point, we haven’t heard much about the follow-up to WandaVision, but it does appear to be simply titled Vision, at least for now.