All the Marvel TV news from Disney’s 2025 Upfront presentation

Disney hosted its 2025 Upfront presentation on Tuesday to promote all of the upcoming shows and streaming services on the docket. It was a lengthy presentation, capped by a very raunchy roast from Jimmy Kimmel, but we wanted to dig in and discuss the news that Marvel Television was willing to share during its segment of the event.

There wasn’t much news, as we know virtually everything in the pipeline for Marvel on Disney+, but there were a few surprises from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Television news at Disney Upfront 2025

Jessica Jones returns in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Image source: Marvel

First, Charlie Cox took the stage to promote Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is currently in production and set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026. Cox revealed that, at long last, Daredevil will don the iconic black costume with two interlocking Ds.

Cox also introduced Krysten Ritter, who will reprise her role as the super-powered investigator Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. There had long been rumors that Marvel was looking to reunite the Defenders, and this is the first step.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Wonder Man looks unlike anything in the MCU

Wonder Man hits Disney+ in Dec. 2025. Image source: Marvel Studios

Marvel Television has a busy slate ahead, but I’m more intrigued by Wonder Man than basically any other project. Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery (last seen in Shang-Chi) in Wonder Man, came out on stage to introduce the new trailer for the live-action series, in which Slattery tries to help superpowered actor and stuntman Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) navigate Hollywood’s dark underbelly.

Everything Marvel has in the works for Disney+

Ironheart debuts on June 24, 2025. Image source: Marvel Television

Finally, Marvel Television shared a sizzle reel of everything it has cooking for Disney+, including Ironheart, which is set to premiere on June 24th. We have hardly seen anything from the series until today, but Marvel says the full-length trailer is dropping tomorrow.

Ryan Coogler and the filmmakers of Marvel Television’s #Ironheart go behind the scenes of the all-new series.Trailer tomorrow. 3-episode premiere June 24, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gpEDafyBVe — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 13, 2025

Here’s a full list of the titles that popped up in the sizzle reel on Tuesday:

Ironheart

Eyes of Wakanda

Wonder Man

Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2

X-Men ’97 season 2

Marvel Zombies

Vision

To that last bullet point, we haven’t heard much about the follow-up to WandaVision, but it does appear to be simply titled Vision, at least for now.