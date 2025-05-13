Captain America: Brave New World coming to Disney+ on May 28th

Three months after Captain America: Brave New World hit theaters, Marvel has confirmed that the movie will make its streaming debut on Disney+ on May 28th.

Captain America: Brave New World was Marvel’s first theatrical release of the year, turning the page on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and allowing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to take up the mantle of Captain America. If you missed it in theaters, you’ll have a chance to watch it at home before the next Marvel movie releases in theaters this July.

“Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident,” reads Marvel’s synopsis. “In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

After Deadpool & Wolverine catapulted the MCU into the spotlight with its $1.3 billion box office haul, Brave New World failed to enjoy the same level of success. The movie ended up grossing $200 million in the US and $415 million worldwide—among the worst performances for an MCU movie since COVID and likely not enough to net a profit.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, as we learned in Thunderbolts*, Sam Wilson’s Captain America will play a significant role in the MCU going forward. If you plan to watch Avengers: Doomsday next year and Secret Wars in 2027, this is going to be a vital piece of the puzzle.

Meanwhile, Thunderbolts* should make its way to Disney’s streaming service around August, and Marvel will open The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters on July 25th.