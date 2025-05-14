Superman trailer is an action-packed intro to the new DCU

James Gunn is looking to get his DC cinematic universe off on the right foot with Superman, the first movie of the DCU. On Wednesday, we got our most extensive look at the film yet in the first official trailer, which shows just what Superman is up against.

The new trailer opens with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) grilling Clark Kent (David Corenswet) about Superman’s unauthorized intervention in a major conflict. This isn’t an origin story, but it is clear that the world has yet to accept Superman as an infallible hero.

Characters that we’ve seen glimpses of in previous clips get more screen time as well, including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and, of course, Krypto the Superdog.

The cast also includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, María Gabriela de Faría, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. James Gunn wrote and directed this introduction to the DC Universe.

When it comes to comic book films, Gunn’s been on a roll since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The Suicide Squad is, without a doubt, my favorite DCEU movie, and I’m excited to see how Gunn mashes up his snarky and often raunchy sense of humor with “a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

DC Studios’ Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.