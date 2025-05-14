Apple Vision Pro to get eye tracking controls in visionOS 3

visionOS 3 is expected to be a major update for Apple Vision Pro. After a lackluster visionOS 2 release during the WWDC 2024 keynote (with its only standout moment coming late in the cycle with visionOS 2.4’s Apple Intelligence support), it seems Apple has bigger plans for its mixed reality headset.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing a feature that lets users scroll through software with their eyes, making hand gestures optional. Gurman writes, “The idea is to leverage the Vision Pro’s existing eye-tracking hardware and software to take the system a step further, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the technology is still under wraps.”

What’s interesting about this visionOS 3 feature is that hand gestures are already pretty easy to use on Apple Vision Pro. But if users don’t have to rely on their hands at all, that could make navigation even more convenient.

While I had a chance to use Apple Vision Pro once, I was impressed by how intuitive it is to navigate visionOS. As Apple promotes this mixed reality headset, you only have to look to aim at what you want, whether it’s an app, closing a window, or playing a song.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We expect visionOS 3 to be announced alongside the other software updates for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and more. Cupertino is also expected to unveil a lighter version of the Apple Vision Pro in the second half of the year.

So far, rumors suggest it could be called Apple Vision Air. Bloomberg also reports that Apple is working on a model that tethers to a Mac, which would benefit applications requiring low latency, such as those used in enterprise and healthcare.

Below, you can learn everything about visionOS 3’s latest rumors, features, and expectations ahead of the WWDC 2025 keynote.