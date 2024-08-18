Apple Vision Pro post-hype: Consider this before buying the spatial computer

It’s been six months since Apple Vision Pro launched in the US. Even with its first international expansion a month ago, the hype surrounding the spatial computer has passed. In our Apple Vision Pro review, we said this device is the future, but we’re unsure if we want it just yet.

However, if you’re still willing to give this product a chance, here are some of my thoughts, as well as some tips and tricks for deciding whether to get it.

The good and bad of Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro is well-made, as is the case for virtually all of the hardware Apple releases, but it’s really noticeable how heavy it is. On my first try, I added too much pressure on the Light Seal, which hurt my face after a while. Besides some technical adjustments, these are my impressions that people often don’t discuss.

First and foremost, using an Apple Vision Pro will feel familiar to most Apple users. You’re probably familiar with the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch or AirPods Max, and you’ve probably used the double tap gesture on your Apple Watch. In order to interact with the world around you, you just look and pinch with your fingers. It’s very impressive and straightforward.

Another thing that has always made me curious about Apple Vision Pro was my field of view. Some people said it looked like wearing binoculars, but once you start experimenting with the device, you forget that you don’t have a side view.

However, I found it really annoying that most third-party apps had a pop-up warning saying I needed to be aware of my surroundings. I understood after the first warning. The device doesn’t need to display this every time I open a new app.

The environments (Apple’s and third-party) are really well made. In my limited experience, the best way to use Apple Vision Pro is to immerse yourself in a different space. Gaming was confusing, but watching TV shows and movies felt just right.

Ultimately, I would say Apple Vision Pro is the perfect entertainment device, except for the fact that you never forget you are wearing it. Also, the best videos available on this spatial computer are those that really put you in the center of the experience. Apple TV immersive videos were the highlight of my usage, especially because they felt like Disney’s Soaring attraction.

Still, I don’t think the spatial computer is for me. Even though I’m a tech journalist, I’m choosing to wait for a second generation to see if Apple can address the lack of content, improve the weight of the device, and add a wider field of view.

Also, I think it’s important to highlight that this is the first mixed-reality headset that didn’t give me motion sickness. I’m impressed.

Wrap up

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499. It’s not for everyone, but Apple users will get a kick out of it. It’s simple, intuitive, and has a lot of potential. However, Apple really needs to get to work on a second generation to make this device enticing to the broader public.