OpenAI’s GPT-4.1 is available in ChatGPT as of today

One month after launching its latest AI models, OpenAI is bringing GPT-4.1 to ChatGPT.

On Wednesday, OpenAI took to social media to announce that ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users can now access the new GPT-4.1 from the “more models” dropdown in the model picker. Enterprise and Edu users will also gain access in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, GPT-4.1 mini will replace GPT-4o mini in ChatGPT for all users, including the free ones.

According to OpenAI’s model release notes, GPT-4o will still be the default model for free users. Previously, when free users hit their GPT-4o usage limits, ChatGPT would swap to GPT-4o mini. Now, GPT-4.1 mini will be the fallback model.

“GPT‑4.1 is a significant step forward in the practical application of AI,” OpenAI said last month when introducing the newest family of AI models in the API. “By focusing closely on real-world developer needs—ranging from coding to instruction-following and long context understanding—these models unlock new possibilities for building intelligent systems and sophisticated agentic applications. We’re continually inspired by the developer community’s creativity, and are excited to see what you build with GPT‑4.1.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We haven’t heard much about GPT-5 in recent days, but given the speed at which OpenAI has been releasing new models this year, no release date would surprise us.