ChatGPT Deep Research just got an upgrade you should try

I’ve used ChatGPT’s Deep Research feature since OpenAI first made it available. I love the in-depth reports more than my usual chats with AI. A lot more effort goes into creating Deep Research reports, as ChatGPT spends more time “thinking” through the topic and collecting the required data from the web.

You can use Deep Research for any type of topic. It doesn’t have to be scientific or work-related. For example, I use ChatGPT Deep Research for more trivial stuff, like planning a museum trip in Tokyo. I also used ChatGPT Deep Research to find out how Lufthansa has been treating its customers after damaging their luggage (spoiler: it’s decidedly not great). I even use Deep Research for shopping. I ask ChatGPT to give me information about certain products I’m interested in, since the AI is much faster at combing the web for details.

I have a few issues with the ChatGPT Deep Research experience, some of which I’ve already explained. For example, OpenAI doesn’t mark the Deep Research reports in the chat history, so you might lose track of them. There’s no way to group them automatically. Also, ChatGPT doesn’t have a podcast creation feature for Deep Research reports like Gemini does. That would make content consumption even easier.

OpenAI has just addressed a different glaring problem with ChatGPT Deep Research: the inability to export the reports as PDFs. You can do that now, and weirdly enough, that somewhat fixes all my issues with this AI feature.

“You can now export your deep research reports as well-formatted PDFs—complete with tables, images, linked citations, and sources,” OpenAI said on X. “Just click the share icon and select ‘Download as PDF.’ It works for both new and past reports.”

The feature has rolled out to ChatGPT Plus users, even in Europe, as I can now turn ChatGPT Deep Research reports into PDFs.

The Share button you want is the one that doesn’t have “Share” written on it. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

That said, OpenAI’s instructions are a bit misleading. When they say the “share icon,” they don’t mean the share button at the top of all ChatGPT chats, which lets you share links to chats with others.

Instead, the Deep Research reports have their own share icon, as shown below. That’s the one you’ll want to tap to bring up the large “Download as PDF” button. You also get a “Share Link” option for the report, so there’s really no reason the PDF button shouldn’t be included in the main share menu of a ChatGPT chat.

Once the PDF is generated, it downloads automatically. For example, my Tokyo museums Deep Research report is a 13-page PDF that I’ve saved on my computer.

Tap Download as PDF to get your ChatGPT Deep Research report in PDF format. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

So, how does this new functionality solve my other problems? For one, I can download all the Deep Research reports that matter to me as PDFs. That makes finding them much easier than before.

Even better, I could upload these PDFs to Gemini or NotebookLM and have Google’s AI create podcasts based on the Deep Research reports ChatGPT put together for me.

Support for downloading Deep Research reports as PDFs is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users. Enterprise and Edu users will have to wait a little longer to get it.