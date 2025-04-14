OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models

Less than two months after rolling out GPT-4.5, OpenAI is back with yet another major release. On Monday, the AI research organization launched GPT‑4.1, GPT‑4.1 mini, and GPT‑4.1 nano in its API. Not only does this rollout include OpenAI’s first-ever nano AI model, but the company also claims the three new GPT-4.1 reasoning models bring significant improvements to coding, instruction following, and long context.

In a blog post announcing the new models, OpenAI notes that “the GPT‑4.1 model family offers exceptional performance at a lower cost.” GPT-4.1 mini tops GPT‑4o in many benchmarks, and GPT-4.1 nano is OpenAI’s “fastest and cheapest model available.”

Additionally, all three models feature a 1 million token context window, which OpenAI claims will make them much more effective at powering AI agents.

It’s worth noting that GPT-4.1 is not in ChatGPT, only in the API. As was the case with GPT-4o, OpenAI plans to incorporate the improvements present in its latest models into the chatbot over time, but you won’t find it in the model selector.

Furthermore, OpenAI reveals that it will begin deprecating GPT‑4.5 Preview in the API. On July 14, GPT-4.5 Preview will be turned off, as GPT-4.1 “offers improved or similar performance on many key capabilities at much lower cost and latency.”

“GPT‑4.1 is a significant step forward in the practical application of AI,” OpenAI concludes. “By focusing closely on real-world developer needs—ranging from coding to instruction-following and long context understanding—these models unlock new possibilities for building intelligent systems and sophisticated agentic applications. We’re continually inspired by the developer community’s creativity, and are excited to see what you build with GPT‑4.1.”

You can watch a replay of OpenAI’s full livestream showcasing the new AI models below: