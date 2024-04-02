29 new movies streaming free on Apple TV+ in April

Once again, Apple TV+ is offering free movies for its subscribers to stream this month. After releasing over 50 films in March, the streaming service is adding 29 new titles this April. Unlike other services, Apple TV+ only offers third-party movies for a very short time, which means subscribers have around four to eight weeks to watch the titles.

Still, it’s nice that Apple might commit to adding free titles every month. Previously, the streaming would offer a few movies for free depending on the release of its new shows. That said, these are the titles available for Apple TV+ users in April 2024:

42

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Armageddon

Arrival

Bridesmaids

Bridge of Spies

Clueless

Contagion

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Stupid Love Dunkirk

Forest Gump

Free State of Jones

Ghostbusters

Inception

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Sherlock Holmes Taken

The Departed

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Heat

The Italian Job

The Town

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers

It’s interesting to note that Transformers: Dark of the Moon is available in 3D on Apple Vision Pro, which means users of this spatial computer can take advantage of an immersive title at no extra cost.

The new titles are available in the “New to Apple TV+ This Month” section in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That said, it’s important to note that these titles aren’t available to subscribers in all countries but in the US.

Last month, the movies were available for more regions, and it’s unclear if Apple might expand availability in the coming days. Still, BGR will let you know once the company adds new free movies for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Below, you can learn more about the Apple One subscription, a bundle combining several Apple services that could be worth it for you instead of paying separately for the company’s services.