29 new movies streaming free on Apple TV+ in April

Once again, Apple TV+ is offering free movies for its subscribers to stream this month. After releasing over 50 films in March, the streaming service is adding 29 new titles this April. Unlike other services, Apple TV+ only offers third-party movies for a very short time, which means subscribers have around four to eight weeks to watch the titles.
Still, it’s nice that Apple might commit to adding free titles every month. Previously, the streaming would offer a few movies for free depending on the release of its new shows. That said, these are the titles available for Apple TV+ users in April 2024:
- 42
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Armageddon
- Arrival
- Bridesmaids
- Bridge of Spies
- Clueless
- Contagion
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Crazy Stupid Love
- Dunkirk
- Forest Gump
- Free State of Jones
- Ghostbusters
- Inception
- John Wick
- John Wick 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Sherlock Holmes
- Taken
- The Departed
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Heat
- The Italian Job
- The Town
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers
It’s interesting to note that Transformers: Dark of the Moon is available in 3D on Apple Vision Pro, which means users of this spatial computer can take advantage of an immersive title at no extra cost.
The new titles are available in the “New to Apple TV+ This Month” section in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That said, it’s important to note that these titles aren’t available to subscribers in all countries but in the US.
Last month, the movies were available for more regions, and it’s unclear if Apple might expand availability in the coming days. Still, BGR will let you know once the company adds new free movies for Apple TV+ subscribers.
Below, you can learn more about the Apple One subscription, a bundle combining several Apple services that could be worth it for you instead of paying separately for the company’s services.